Neato Robotics Appoints Thomas Nedder as Chief Executive Officer

"The projected growth for robotic vacuums is incredibly exciting and presents unique sales and marketing opportunities especially across Europe and the US," said Nedder. "I am passionate about driving brands ahead to make them market leaders and I believe Neato has the right ingredients – innovative technology, consumer-driven product development and a loyal customer base – to capitalize on the projected industry growth in the next five years."

"Thomas has built a career connecting best in class tech products with a mass consumer audience," said Thomas Rodemann, Managing Partner, Vorwerk International and Chairman of the Board, Neato Robotics. "His global expertise in consumer electronics gives him a specialized ability to gain market share, exceed sales goals and create a beloved brand in markets North America and Europe. His engineering background and many years in the component world are perfect to guide the development at Neato and create industry-leading new products. We are thrilled to have him lead Neato's future."

Prior to his tenure at Sony, Nedder was General Manager of NEC Deutschland where he successfully established NEC as the leading brand in Europe for multimedia and display solutions, significantly developed the business and revenue for the computer storage products, oversaw international sales, channel marketing and distribution, and established the European MNO and EOM businesses. Additionally, Nedder has served as Director of International Sales for Edding, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Proxima, and Distribution Manager at SHARP Micro-Electronics.

About Neato Robotics

Neato Robotics designs intelligent robots for the home to improve people's lives and solve real problems. Neato is committed to improving and adding features, ensuring that robots evolve and adapt with the consumer, creating a truly personalized cleaning experience. Neato drives innovation with intelligent laser navigation, mapping, smart home connectivity, and superior cleaning technologies. For more information, visit: www.neatorobotics.com

