Nebbiolo Technologies™ Showcasing Latest Fog Computing Platform at Hannover-Messe Fair 2018

Nebbiolo Technologies Inc., a global provider of advanced Fog Computing platforms, will showcase a comprehensive software Fog/Edge Computing infrastructure that runs on a series of hardware reference designs for the Connected-Factory, supporting industrial applications hosting, application aware networking, local real-time analytics, and control applications at the Hannover-Messe Fair (HMI), April 23-27, Hannover (Germany) in Hall 17, Booth G01.

Nebbiolo Technologies is responding to the growing demand for connected machines, industrial equipment consolidation, modern virtualization and software management, with distributed security and local data management. Nebbiolo's solution is powered by a rich, centrally managed, software stack running on scalable and robust x86, ARM, and GPU-based computing platforms for edge deployment. Nebbiolo Technologies' offering enables solutions for compute-intense applications in industrial automation, energy, intelligent transportation, and other verticals.

"The real promises of Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT can be achieved only by fostering a deep convergence of Information Technologies (IT) and Operations Technologies (OT) at the edge, on the industrial floors, near and inside industrial machines. Fog/Edge Computing provides the keystone for this convergence and is the catalyst for powerful innovation in the Industrial sector." - Flavio Bonomi, CEO at Nebbiolo Technologies

Nebbiolo Technologies has received numerous awards and recognitions for its technology. Recognitions include Gartner Cool Vendor in IoT Edge Computing 2017 and winning first place at the Fog Tank Competition during the recent Fog World Congress.

Several proof-of-concept solutions that incorporate deep convergence at the Edge will be shown, including:

Virtualized Edge Computing

Edge Analytics Infrastructure

Virtualized PLC for Real Time Control

Robotic Micro-Services Infrastructure

Edge-to-Cloud Connectors for Robots assets

Nebbiolo is also demonstrating its fogStore (aka. App Store) platform and open API/SDKs infrastructure to enable ecosystem partners to develop vertical applications. Partners featured during the show are: Aizoon, Engineering, Exor, MGH, Ekogrid, Keethings, Agomir, Livemote and Caligoo.

About Nebbiolo Technologies

Nebbiolo Technologies is a pioneer of fog computing and developer of the first "fog/edge infrastructure" for industrial and commercial IoT solutions. Nebbiolo's software platform brings to industry the first advanced, hyper-converged infrastructure to industrial IoT edge applications, AI-enabled advanced analytics, real-time IoT device control, and end-to-end security from the "things" to the cloud. Nebbiolo's technology simplifies and modernizes legacy OT and advances the digitalization of manufacturing or industry by enabling a new class of industrial IoT applications.

Visit nebbiolotech.com or contact Morris Novello at morris@nebbiolotech.com for more information.

