Nebius Explorer Tier democratizes AI compute with self-service access to high-performance GPUs at $1.50 per GPU hour

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebius is excited to announce the launch of its new Explorer Tier pricing for accessible GPU compute. With prices starting at USD 1.50 per GPU hour for up to 1,000 GPU hours per month, Explorer Tier is designed to meet the needs of AI developers, startups and researchers.

Through Nebius's self-service console, users can sign up and start using up to eight high-performance GPUs on demand, with no long-term commitments, cumbersome contracts, or even the need to talk with a sales rep.

"With Explorer Tier, Nebius is investing back into the AI community to foster growth and innovation, particularly for early-stage projects. By making essential tools available to everyone at an affordable price, we want to liberate AI innovators everywhere to create the next generation of AI products," said Roman Chernin, Chief Business Officer at Nebius.

Unveiling Explorer Tier at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, Roman Chernin said:

"Nebius is built for a wide range of customers – from individual researchers and small startups to enterprises and large AI labs that need multi-thousand nodes of interconnected clusters.

"Infrastructure is a game of efficiency on price and performance. We have built a platform that gives time-to-value, efficiency and flexibility through the software. We have built Nebius to be as resilient and reliable as we are as a team."

Learn more about Explorer Tier on Nebius's blog: https://nebius.com/blog/posts/h100-explorer-tier and here: https://nebius.com/explorer-tier

Watch Roman Chernin's presentation at TechCrunch Disrupt here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_yR8Netby0

Nebius's AI-native cloud platform is designed to manage the full ML lifecycle – from data processing and training through to fine-tuning and inference – all in one place. The company recently launched Nebius AI Studio for app builders, giving them access to a range of state-of-the-art open-source models in a flexible, user-friendly environment at among the lowest price-per-token on the market.

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius's core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

A Preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The company boasts a team of around 400 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders.

To learn more please visit www.nebius.com

