Nebo Launches Cross-Platform Voice CMS Framework For Brands And Marketers

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebo, a human-centered agency built for the digital age has announced the launch of NeboVoice CMS to offer voice services to marketers. This standalone solution for voice apps and skills follows the announcement of the beta Voice CMS functionality that was added to NeboCMS earlier this year.

The NeboVoice CMS gives brands the ability to more easily capitalize on future opportunities in a rapidly growing space. Much like the functionality of the base CMS, the standalone NeboVoice CMS integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home allowing marketers to publish audio, video, image and text-to-voice content to skills, actions and flash briefings. Content is able to be published in real-time or scheduled allowing users to create better experiences for their audience.

"One of the biggest barriers to creating voice apps and skills is the lack of easy-to-use technology to manage and push voice content," said Jenn Vickery, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nebo.

According to TechCrunch, voice assistants in use will triple to eight billion by 2023. In 2019, Amazon surpassed 100,000 Alexa Skills on its devices globally, while Google topped more than one million unique Google Actions available to users. Along with the creation of the NeboVoice CMS, Nebo has a fully dedicated Voice team to offer clients the ability to take advantage of current voice capabilities and trends.

"Voice is the fastest growing consumer technology in the history of the world," said Jay Goodwin, Strategist and Voice Team Lead at Nebo. "Brands and marketers are trying to figure out what their voice strategy should be and how to implement and manage their solutions. We want to empower them to do that on their terms."

To learn more about the NeboVoice CMS visit www.NeboVoice.io . To learn more about Nebo and its human-centered approach to marketing, visit www.neboagency.com .

About Nebo:

Nebo is a human-centered agency built for the digital age. We believe that trust and attention are the most valuable resources in this hyper-connected, omni-channel, multi-device, ad-saturated world. By creating human-centered digital experiences and buyer journey marketing campaigns, we inspire, educate, and empower consumers. Our research and strategy teams develop deep, authentic understandings of consumer behavior to earn a place in their hearts and minds. Our creative and copy teams use these insights to help brands tell great stories. Our marketing teams build campaigns that do more than drive awareness, they change consumer behavior. To learn more about Nebo, visit www.neboagency.com .

SOURCE Nebo