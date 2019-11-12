Nebo Launches Podcast Aimed At Educating Paid Media Professionals

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebo, a human-centered agency built for the digital age announced the launch of its new podcast, Paid Media Coffee . The full first season of the podcast debuted Tuesday, Nov. 12 with seven original episodes focusing on ever-evolving trends in the industry and bringing a human-centered approach into paid media practices.

The paid media industry moves quickly with new platforms emerging and advancing at an intense pace. As such, many paid media professionals spend as much as 10 to 25 percent of their time focused on education and learning about new innovations in the industry.

The idea behind the program originated by several members of Nebo's Paid Media team who felt that there was a gap in podcast content for paid media professionals.

"Paid media is a fast-paced industry, and those who succeed over time are hungry to learn and innately curious," said Kelly Mancuso, Host of Paid Media Coffee and Vice President of Paid Media at Nebo. "We're hoping that by creating Paid Media Coffee, we're able to create a platform to help all paid media professionals learn, stay current and create a community where we can elevate our craft."

Furthering the need to produce the new podcast is the increased reliance on podcasts and other audio mediums for education. The typical commute in the U.S. is more than 20 minutes with the average much higher in major metropolitan areas where many paid media professionals and agencies are located.

"Learning while I commute is part of my daily routine," said Casey Baker, Paid Media Associate at Nebo. "It makes the morning commute more productive and helps satisfy my constant hunger to learn and grow."

Part of the inspiration for the podcast was based on Nebo's internal education initiatives. Paid Media Coffee is an internal ritual whereby the team gets together and shares innovations in paid media and other learnings across clients and platforms.

"Another huge benefit of creating Paid Media Coffee is that it forces us to be way ahead of the curve," said Haley Stauffer, Paid Media Manager at Nebo. "Producing content based on industry trends and best practices pushes our team to grow faster and at a deeper level, which ultimately will further our careers and help our clients take their campaigns to the next level."

The entire first season of Paid Media Coffee can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Podcast and the podcast's website.

