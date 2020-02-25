Nebo Version 2.5 is Now Free on iPad, Enabling Everyone Worldwide to Experience Game-Changing Digital Ink and Note-Taking

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebo reinforces its status as the world's most powerful note-taking app with the launch of Nebo 2.5. Heralded as a true game-changer for digital ink, Nebo has enabled over 1 million users worldwide to seamlessly convert handwritten, typed or dictated notes into streamlined editable text for re-use within a digital workflow.

Nebo is now free for iPad. Also available for Android and Windows.

In conjunction with the update, Nebo 2.5 is now free on iPad, with optional in-app upgrades, offering PRO features for maximum productivity gain (all existing users will automatically be upgraded to all features). Android and Windows users can also benefit by discovering Nebo pre-installed on some devices, thanks to partnerships with LG and Huawei.

Built on MyScript Interactive Ink — a powerful handwriting recognition and ink management engine offering unparalleled accuracy in 60+ languages — the award-winning Nebo app's powerful platform continues to be enhanced with a variety of brand new innovative features:

Nebo 2.5 lets users benefit from a robust experience with or without a digital pen. A fully updated UI ensures that note-taking with a digital pen has never been more accurate, efficient and powerful. Nebo supports the Apple Pencil, Microsoft Pen, Samsung S-Pen or similar active pen.



A personal dictionary gives users the option to add custom words to Nebo's MyScript engine. This tailors the word recognition engine to automatically recognize custom words, including medical, legal and engineering terms, product names, company names, etc.



Nebo 2.5's draft section provides a space to jot down ideas freely; a thinking and creation space for faster note-taking and brainstorming. This allows users to take notes in even the most fast-paced meetings and still benefit from the powerful capabilities of MyScript Interactive Ink.

"When launching Nebo back in 2016, our aim was to focus on productivity gains and bring handwriting to the core of digital content creation. Today, we want to give this objective a new dimension by letting everyone experience the benefits of interactive note-taking," commented MyScript Chief Strategy Officer Denis Manceau. "We are proud to release a free version of Nebo on iPad and keep delivering new premium features on all platforms."

Nebo is available now in the App Store, Google Play Store and Microsoft Store.

For more information, visit https://www.nebo.app.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/myscript-nebo-best-way-to/id1119601770

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myscript.nebo

Microsoft Store: https://www.microsoft.com/p/nebo/9nblggh4nlb0

About MyScript

Since 1998, MyScript develops a cutting-edge AI technology meant to build up interactive human-machine interfaces using handwriting. By putting ink at the core of the digital world, MyScript gives users the opportunity to interact with any digital device in the easiest and most intuitive way.

Learn more: https://myscript.com

Media Contact:

Mark Johnson

+1 408 757 0156

press(at)appshout(dot)com

