Nebraska Athletics Engages FLIK Hospitality Group to Fuel Huskers at Training Table

New Food Vendor Brings Professional Performance Nutrition Expertise to University of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLIK Hospitality Group is excited to announce a partnership with University of Nebraska as the new hospitality provider within the Osborne Legacy Complex dedicated to fueling Huskers with a custom performance nutrition program.

FLIK's core culinary and nutrition philosophy, rooted in providing healthy and innovative offerings combine with nutrition education will fuel Huskers throughout the day with breakfast, lunch, and dinner service, as well as catering services and special events needs.

"Nebraska is proud to partner with FLIK Hospitality group to provide our student-athletes with the finest training table in the country," said Troy Dannen, Director of Athletics at University of Nebraska. "As we move into a state-of-the-art dining area in the Osborne Legacy Complex later this summer it is perfect timing to bring aboard a national leader in nutrition and hospitality. We are pleased to be the first collegiate partner for FLIK, continuing Nebraska's long tradition of being an innovator in student-athlete services."

FLIK Hospitality's dedicated performance nutrition division, FLIK Athletics, specializes in fueling professional athletes and currently fuels over 25 professional teams across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, and USL Championship League. In partnership with team nutritionists, trainers, and coaches, FLIK's team of culinarians and dietitians create customized hospitality services and programming that elevate the food experience.

"We've spent years perfecting our performance nutrition platform, dedicated to fueling professional athletes across so many leagues and associations," said Brian Donohue, Executive Vice President, FLIK Hospitality Group & FLIK Athletics. It feels like an incredibly natural fit to fuel Huskers where their professional athletics careers begin."

The Nebraska Training Table will set the highest standards for culinary excellence and quality, delivering food that is unmatched in flavor, freshness, and presentation with a strong dedication to local sourcing and prioritizing sustainable practices and reducing food waste. In addition to the food service, the programming will be enhanced with celebrity chef experiences, hands-on cooking classes, cultural celebrations, coach and player spotlights and beyond.

Contact: Jenna Carpenter, 646-630-5435, [email protected]

SOURCE Flik International Corp.