Nebraska Department of Insurance Approves Acquisition of Midwest Holding Inc. by Antarctica Capital

News provided by

Midwest Holding Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 17:00 ET

LINCOLN, Neb. and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT), a technology-driven life and annuity platform, and Antarctica Capital ("Antarctica"), an international investment firm, today announced receipt of approval from the Nebraska Department of Insurance for the acquisition of Midwest by an affiliate of Antarctica. The transaction is expected to close on or about December 20, 2023. 

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Midwest shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash per share of common stock they own immediately prior to the completion of the transaction. With the completion of the transaction, Midwest shares will cease trading and no longer be listed on the Nasdaq.

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor to Midwest. Insurance Advisory Partners LLC rendered a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors in connection with the transaction. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as transaction counsel and Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP and Primmer Piper Eggleston Cramer PC served as insurance regulatory counsel to Midwest. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Antarctica on this transaction.

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages, and typically transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles. For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com.

About Antarctica Capital

Antarctica Capital is an international investment firm headquartered in New York with assets under management of approximately $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. Antarctica Capital is a registered investment advisor and is dedicated to investments in private markets and real assets and the establishment of long-term capital vehicles to leverage this investment focus. Antarctica Capital's investment approach is active ownership with an inherent focus on sustainability and providing more than capital to develop companies. The firm has an absolute return focus, which leads the firm to rigorously evaluate and build conviction around idiosyncratic investment opportunities and build value through the implementation of its investment strategies, such as SIGA®, SARO® and SEREY™. For more information visit https://antarcticacapital.com/.

Contacts

Midwest Holding

Investors: [email protected]

          Media: [email protected]


Antarctica Capital

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.

Also from this source

Midwest Holding Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT), today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023....

American Life & Security Corp., a subsidiary of Midwest Holding Inc., is proud to announce the launch of an exciting new annuity product

American Life & Security Corp., a subsidiary of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT), is proud to announce the launch of an exciting new annuity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.