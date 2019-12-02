Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts To Co-Chair Job Creators Network's Governors Committee With Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Job Creators Network announced that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has agreed to co-chair the Job Creators Network's Governors Committee, which expands the reach and impact of state public policy solutions. Gov. Ricketts will co-chair the committee with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

JCN also announced that the Governors Committee will focus on fixing American healthcare in 2020 by pursuing JCN's Healthcare for You reform framework. The Governors Committee has already achieved significant successes in reducing the tax and regulatory burden on small businesses and ordinary Americans. Members of the JCN Governors Committee include:

Gov. Kim Reynolds (IA)

(IA) Gov. Pete Ricketts (NE)

(NE) Gov. Mike Parson (MO)

(MO) Gov. Brad Little (ID)

(ID) Gov. Doug Ducey (AZ)

(AZ) Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL)

(FL) Gov. Doug Burgum (ND)

(ND) Gov. Phil Bryant (MS)

(MS) Gov. Brian Kemp (GA)

(GA) Gov. Bill Lee (TN)

(TN) Gov. Eric Holcomb (IN)

(IN) Gov. Kristi Noem (SD)

(SD) Gov. Henry McMaster (SC)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (AR)

"Thank you to the Job Creators Network for the opportunity to co-chair its influential Governors Committee, which brings together and advances the best public policy ideas from the state level," said Gov. Ricketts. "I'm excited to work with JCN and my fellow governors to fix American healthcare around the recently released Healthcare for You framework."

"Thank you to Gov. Ricketts for agreeing to co-chair JCN's Governors Committee, which is a vital tool in bringing the best public policy reforms to the federal level because it harnesses the best ideas from the states," said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network. "With the leadership of Govs. Ricketts and Reynolds as well as JCN's Healthcare for You framework, we have the potential to finally fix American healthcare."

To learn more about the Job Creators Network, visit JobCreatorsNetwork.com.

SOURCE Job Creators Network

Related Links

http://JobCreatorsNetwork.com

