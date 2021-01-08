OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII) is now CyncHealth. "The new CyncHealth brand speaks to our commitment to collaboration, creating unbiased products and processes, advancing what's possible — and working together to inspire and enable healthier communities," Jaime Bland, president and chief executive officer, said.

"Since our inception in 2008, we have been driven to make sharing and accessing health information better and safer than ever," Bland said. "Today is no different. As we continue to identify opportunities and innovate solutions that make healthier possible for a wider population, the work we're doing far extends beyond Nebraska and Nebraska's health information exchange. We are actively working to become the health data utility for our state and region."

The CyncHealth name helps better position the organization as the health data utility for the Midwest, providing vital information services for continuity of health care. "This is essential, especially during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, because communities rely on health information just like electricity, water and communication services," Bland explained.

Regarding the origin of the name, CyncHealth: "Cync" is a play on the word synchronize, which means to coordinate or orchestrate. "We strive to reduce the burden on health care providers and partner in care coordination by making sure they have better information at their fingertips," Bland said. "The word "Health" reflects our mission to profoundly impact the health of our communities."

Other entities under the CyncHealth umbrella include the Nebraska Healthcare Collaborative, NEHII Foundation and NEHII Shared Services. CyncHealth welcomed their newest member, the Iowa Health Information Network (IHIN), this month.

CyncHealth's mission is to bring trust and value to health information technology by creating solutions for moving health data forward. CyncHealth is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a public/private governance model that includes health care providers, payers, and the State of Nebraska. CyncHealth is the designated statewide Health Information Exchange designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Nebraska and neighboring states. CyncHealth's purpose is to achieve health care transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information. www.cynchealth.org

