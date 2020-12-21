Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII) recognized as CMS Submitter for Quality Payment Program for 2021

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NEHII) is pleased to announce that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recognized NEHII as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) for 2021.

A QCDR is a CMS-approved entity that collects clinical data for the purpose of quality improvement regarding the care furnished to patients. QCDRs are one of several available reporting mechanisms for eligible clinicians and groups for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), Primary Care First (PCF) and other CMS Quality Payment Program (QPP) payment models.

"At NEHII, we strive to advance interoperability and provide value by ensuring that providers have access to and understand data so it can be used to expedite decision-making and uncover opportunities for a healthier life and community," said Jaime Bland, NEHII's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Being recognized as a QCDR allows us to do just that – and more, reducing the burden of participating and transitioning to value-based care."

Being a QCDR also allows NEHII to streamline the data collection process for MIPS, PCF, and other QPP models, as well as support providers in earning credit in multiple MIPS performance categories. NEHII QCDR participants receive real-time reports and scorecards on quality metrics, enabling proactive quality and process improvement.

NEHII is empowered to reduce multiple burdens of clinical quality reporting, provide dashboard monitoring of quality data and deliver actionable patient care reports to prioritize resources. As a QCDR, NEHII has a secondary certification from the CMS Qualified Entity Certification Program (QECP) that enables NEHII to receive Medicare data, including Parts A, B, and D claims data on behalf of affiliated providers. As a Quasi Qualified Entity (QE), NEHII can provide combined clinical and claims analytics which contributes to more a comprehensive patient longitudinal health record, as well as population level insights.

This is the third year for NEHII to be recognized as a QCDR; the first being in 2018.

About NEHII

NEHII's mission is to bring trust and value to health information technology by creating solutions for moving health data forward. NEHII, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a public/private governance model that includes health care providers, payers, and the State of Nebraska. NEHII is the designated statewide Health Information Exchange designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Nebraska and neighboring states. NEHII's purpose is to achieve health care transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

