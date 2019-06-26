Nebraska Hospital Association and PatientPing Partnership Powers Real-Time Care Coordination for Providers Across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) today announced an innovative partnership between its subsidiary company, NHA Services, Inc. and PatientPing, the nation's most comprehensive care coordination platform, to improve patient outcomes and care quality across the state. Through the partnership, PatientPing will provide real-time notifications and critical patient insights so that NHA providers will be able to monitor and report on patients diagnosed with Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infection, which is associated with high rates of mortality. CRE cases have nearly doubled in Nebraska since 2018, and typically affect patients in acute or long-term acute care settings. With increased visibility into CRE patient care events, providers can utilize PatientPing to ensure that care teams are equipped with the resources they need in order to make the best care decisions for their patients.

With access to PatientPing's existing network, providers will be able to monitor patient events across thousands of hospitals, ACOs, health plans, community clinics, and post-acute facilities nationwide. Providers will also have access to PatientPing's real-time, actionable notifications (Pings), and critical patient context at the point of care (Stories), allowing for more timely interventions and increased visibility into high-utilizing patients.

"We are excited to be partnering with PatientPing, and to pave the way to improved care coordination for Nebraskans," said Laura J. Redoutey, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association. "By enabling our hospital members to collaborate with one another and provide insights into patient events across the entire healthcare continuum, we know that we will be taking the next step towards improving care outcomes for patients across the state."

"We are dedicated to connecting providers across the nation to seamlessly coordinate patient care," said Jay Desai, CEO and co-founder of PatientPing. "In order to ensure that patients are receiving the services they need in the appropriate care setting, and at the right time, providers across acute, post-acute, and community settings need to be connected. Our partnership with NHA will help to transform outcomes for patients across the entire state, and we're honored to be assisting them in these efforts."

PatientPing's national network includes thousands of providers from hospitals, health information exchanges, health plans, and other entities, all of which are working together to collaborate with one another on their shared patients.

About NHA:

The Nebraska Hospital Association is the influential voice of Nebraska's hospitals and health systems, helping hospitals provide comprehensive care to their communities. The Association offers collaborative leadership, assisting its members to improve the health status of their communities. Since 1927, the NHA has provided legislative advocacy, educational programming, data information and communication to Nebraska's hospitals. For more information, visit the NHA website at

nebraskahospitals.org .

About NHA Services, Inc.

NHA Services, Inc., is a subsidiary organization of the Nebraska Hospital Association. Designed to reduce expenses, NHA Services is collaboration among the NHA, NHA member hospitals, and other Nebraska health care organizations and providers. NHA Services successful volume aggregation model is key to achieving best value for all members. NHA Services helps providers find cost-effective, appropriate solutions to their operational challenges. For more information, visit the NHA Services website at nhaservices.org .

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care coordination platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform allows providers to collaborate on shared patients through Pings–real-time notifications when patients receive care–and Stories–important patient context at the point of care–and allows provider organizations, payers, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com .

