Nebraska Legal Group Opens Its First Criminal Defense Practice

LINCOLN, Neb., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Legal Group is pleased to share its expansion of legal services to Nebraskans with the launch of our new sister firm, Nebraska Defense Group. In 2016, Nebraska native and licensed attorney, David Crum, opened Nebraska Legal Group in Omaha and had great success practicing divorce and family law ever since, motivating him to open an office in Lincoln as well. When he saw the need for a strong criminal defense law firm in Nebraska, David sought to find a talented criminal defense attorney to lead his criminal defense practice.

"I am thrilled that we are launching Nebraska Defense Group to help Nebraskans accused of crimes get the representation they need and deserve. As an attorney with over 25 years of criminal defense experience, I have been fortunate enough to build a very tough, very skilled team of defense lawyers who get great results for their clients."

- David Crum, CEO

After meeting attorney Nathan Sohriakoff, David's plan for Nebraska Defense Group became a reality when our doors opened offering criminal defense legal services throughout Nebraska. Nathan Sohriakoff brings his experience as a public defender serving the low-income communities of Columbus and Lincoln, Nebraska. Nathan possesses an understanding of local procedures and best practices for presenting cases to the local Nebraska judiciary. Nathan currently represents clients in divorce and family law cases as well as clients charged with crimes ranging from simple DUI to complex felonies. Nathan grew up in Kansas and Nebraska and attended the University of Minnesota where he earned his degree in Political Science and Creighton University where he earned his Juris Doctorate. We are thrilled to have Nathan and his vast criminal defense experience in Nebraska leading Nebraska Defense Group.

The legal team at Nebraska Defense Group is prepared to assist Nebraskans get through their criminal defense cases. Our team specializes in driving under the influence (DUI) defense, domestic violence defense, and other areas of criminal defense. We pride ourselves on the ability to provide discreet and tenacious defense of our clients rights across the state of Nebraska. To stay up to date on Nebraska Defense Group and our legal service offerings in Lincoln and Omaha, follow us on Instagram @NebraskaDefenseGroup, and Like us on Facebook- Nebraska Defense Group. To get in touch with our legal experts, call Nebraska Defense Group at 531-249-3550 or visit our website, www.nebraskadefensegroup.com .

