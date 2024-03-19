Nebraska Medicine Selects Vibe Health by eVideon for Patient Smart Room Innovation

New partnership aims to boost patient experience and increase nursing efficiency with new technology and integrations supporting the delivery of virtual care, patient education, entertainment, and meal delivery.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eVideon, the developer of the Vibe Health smart room platform, announces a strategic partnership with Nebraska Medicine, an 809-bed, two-hospital academic health system dedicated to reshaping the future of healthcare. Nebraska Medicine is set to deploy Vibe Health across its Innovation Design Unit (IDU), an active patient care environment used to design, test and validate new models of care, innovative technology and facility design.

Nebraska Medicine initiated their search for a smart room technology partner in June 2023. The decision-making process emphasized advanced features, expertise in integrating with installed systems, and cost. Vibe Health by eVideon was selected as the ideal choice for Nebraska Medicine's vision of future-forward patient care based on the platform's flexible configurations, the company's approach to partner success and the shared vision for healthcare transformation.

Through this collaboration, Nebraska Medicine will leverage Vibe Health as a catalyst to redesign care, with an emphasis on patient experience and clinical efficiency. The deployment will include Vibe Health's Engage TV, Insight digital whiteboard, Aware digital door sign, and Companion bedside tablet—all of which will integrate with Nebraska Medicine's Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Epic. Additionally, Vibe Health will integrate with other third-party systems, including in-room video to facilitate virtual care, meal ordering, patient education, environmental controls, and Real-Time Location Services (RTLS).

"In our efforts to make healthcare better and ensure patients have great experiences, we expect eVideon's Vibe Health platform to be a game-changer," said Nebraska Medicine Chief Nursing Officer Sue Nuss, PhD, MBA, RN, CENP. "With Vibe Health, we look forward to engaging with patients more deeply and giving them quicker, better access to information right from their hospital bed."

Nebraska Medicine's forward-thinking approach supports a strategic dedication to test innovative solutions, embrace rapid iterations and optimize workflows, reflecting the system's mission to remain at the forefront of healthcare transformation.

"As a leader in healthcare technology, eVideon takes pride in being a partner in innovation," said Jeff Fallon, Chairman and CEO of eVideon. "Our dedication to reimagining care delivery aligns with Nebraska Medicine's readiness to 'fail fast' when it comes to testing new solutions, embracing rapid iterations, and optimizing workflows. We are honored to partner with Nebraska Medicine as they bring new ideas from conception to execution, while contributing to the transformation of healthcare experiences and setting new standards for innovation in patient-centric solutions."

About Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine's mission is to lead the world in transforming lives to create a healthy future for all individuals and communities through premier educational programs, innovative research and extraordinary patient care.

About eVideon

eVideon is the leader in hospital smart room technology and digital workflow solutions. Our Vibe Health smart room platform automates clinical workflow, enhances communication, and transforms the care environment into a highly personalized and interactive experience with our in-room Smart TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign, and bedside tablet solutions. The platform integrates with the hospital's EMR and other installed technologies to ensure accurate, real-time information is always accessible to patients, families, and the care team. Using automation, Vibe Health creates clinical efficiency by relieving nurses of nonclinical responsibilities and enabling clinicians to spend more time at the bedside. We are reimagining the human experience in healthcare by delivering the digital patient room of the future today.

