Nebraska Nominee Named 2023 National Outstanding CSR of the Year

Nov. 22, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research has awarded Katie Shipp, CISR, CAWC, Commercial Account Manager for Dodge Partners Insurance, in Omaha, Nebraska, the most prestigious honor available to insurance customer service representatives: National Outstanding CSR of the Year.

The Society of Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) and the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) selected Katie as the 2023 National Award Winner from a field of 27 state winners. After five national finalists were chosen, a panel of judges evaluated their individual contributions to the insurance community and essays written on the topic:

"Empathy is an important aspect of customer-facing jobs, and it will only become more important as companies place a greater emphasis on making customer interactions feel natural and effective. Explain how empathy has helped you become a better CSR. Give three examples of how you've used empathy in your role and describe the positive effects it's had on your organization."

In her essay, Katie mentions what empathy means to her. She states, "To me, empathy is the backbone of Customer Service, and quality Customer Service is what I'm passionate about. I tap into my empathy for others in daily interactions with clients, during carrier meetings, and especially in claims."

Katie receives a cash award of $2,000, a distinctive gold and diamond lapel pin, and her name on a sculpture at The National Alliance headquarters. A National Alliance scholarship will be awarded to her employer, Dodge Partners Insurance.

In addition to the national winner, four national finalists were chosen from a competitive field of applicants:

  • Sharon G. Cross, CISR, with Ollis/Akers/Arney, in Springfield, Missouri
  • Emily Gregory, CISR, CLCS, CBIA, with McGriff Insurance Services, LLC, in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Jaylen Miller, CISR Elite, CSRM, with Dwight Swanstrom Company, in Duluth, Minnesota
  • Sonnie Tremble, CIC, CRM, CISR, ERIS with The Insurance Man, in Midland, Texas

Each finalist receives a gold and garnet lapel pin, $500 cash award, and publicity in a national trade journal.

For additional information about this award, contact The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research: PO Box 27027, Austin, Texas 78755-2027; 800-633-2165; Email [email protected]; Website: www.scic.com.

