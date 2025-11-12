Nebraska State Colleges Launch System-Wide Initiative to Re-Enroll Thousands of Adults with "Some College, No Degree"

Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges launch an ambitious new initiative, Reengage Nebraska, to help former students return to higher education and complete their degrees

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nebraska State College System —which serves more than 9,000 students across its three campuses annually—today announced the launch of an ambitious new system-wide initiative, Reengage Nebraska. The program is designed to help thousands of stopped-out students with some college credit but no degree return to higher education and complete a degree or credential. Built in collaboration with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit InsideTrack , the effort will support re-enrollment, persistence and completion at Chadron State College, Peru State College and Wayne State College.

"Our State Colleges are built to serve those seeking to continue their education, building a career, raising a family or serving their community," said Dr. Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System. "Reengage Nebraska is about bridging the last mile between higher education and economic opportunity. It's also a powerful investment in individual opportunity and ultimately in the long-term strength of our workforce, our local economies and our communities."

More than 315,000 Nebraskans—roughly one in three working-age adults in the state—started college, but never finished with a degree or certificate. Re-engaging even a fraction of these individuals represents a powerful opportunity to strengthen the state's workforce. Nebraska faces one of the nation's most acute labor shortages, with only about 70 workers available for every 100 job openings. Meanwhile, research by a Kansas State University economist found that students who re-enroll and complete their bachelor's degree earn, on average, $4,294 more immediately after graduation and see an average annual earnings increase of $1,121 per year.

Over the next 18 months, InsideTrack will partner with Reengage Nebraska to connect with more than 3,000 former students who have been away from Chadron State, Peru State or Wayne State College for at least a year. Designed to help more Nebraskans return to higher education and complete a degree or credential of value, Reengage Nebraska will take a multi-pronged approach to guide each student through the complex—and often daunting—process of re-enrolling and succeeding in college.

Participating students receive individualized coaching designed to help them clarify their goals, rebuild confidence, overcome logistical and financial barriers, reestablish a connection to the college community and ultimately overcome obstacles to returning. For those who have already completed 90 or more credits, the Nebraska State College System can also award an associate degree, providing an immediate boost to employment prospects and earning potential.

Unlike traditional outreach campaigns focused solely on recruitment, the Reengage Nebraska initiative pairs direct, one-on-one student coaching with institutional capacity-building to sustain long-term support for adult learners. In parallel, InsideTrack will train and certify campus staff across Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges in its evidence-based coaching methodology, helping the colleges build in-house capacity and expertise that can be applied to all student populations and sustained for years to come.

Research and evaluation will also play a critical role in the effort. InsideTrack coaches will gather insights into the reasons why students stopped out—information that each college can use to strengthen student success strategies and campus supports.

"Returning to college after stopping out takes grit and determination—and for working adults balancing jobs, families and financial pressures, it can feel overwhelming," said Ruth Bauer, president of InsideTrack. "Reengage Nebraska is about cutting through red tape and removing the barriers that keep too many hardworking Nebraskans from finishing what they started. By reconnecting learners to opportunity—and linking degrees directly to careers—we're helping people change their lives, strengthen their communities and power Nebraska's economy for the long haul."

About The Nebraska State College System (NSCS): The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) serves more than 9,000 students annually across its three institutions—Chadron State, Peru State and Wayne State Colleges—providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that empowers graduates to succeed in their careers and strengthen Nebraska's communities. Learn more at www.nscs.edu .

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels equitable social impact by advancing individuals forward to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education and training they need to reskill, upskill and advance in their careers, creating pathways that lead to quality jobs, family-sustaining wages and meaningful employment. Since 2001, we have served more than 3.6 million people and partnered with over 425 organizations, tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the individuals they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting anyone we work with to thrive — especially those who are historically marginalized or facing significant barriers to success. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on LinkedIn @InsideTrack .

