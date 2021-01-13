Nebraska to Continue U.S. Space Command Headquarters Bid

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's announcement of Redstone Arsenal as the preferred location of U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), community leaders in Nebraska re-emphasized their initial position: Based on objective criteria outlined by the Department of the Air Force, Nebraska's Offutt Air Force Base remains the optimum location for U.S. Space Command. The Nebraska team expects full transparency of the final review to support this assertion.

Timothy J. Burke, president and CEO, Omaha Public Power District and immediate past chairman of the board, Greater Omaha Chamber, noted today's news is a "critical next step," in the ongoing selection process, and positions Nebraska as a continued contender in the competition. Burke led the Nebraska coalition of CEOs, university leaders, chamber representatives, political influencers, military specialists and economic development experts throughout the U.S. Space Command community-review process.

Last year, the Department of the Air Force announced it was considering six locations for USSPACECOM, including Offutt AFB, Nebraska. The finalists were narrowed from a longer list, following a rigorous, point-based review.

"No question, Offutt Air Force Base is the optimum location for USSPACECOM," Burke said. "Nebraska is the right choice for U.S. Space Command, and we are eager for full transparency regarding the final review process. We assert Nebraska exceeded criteria in all categories, and affirm we have the mission synergies and effectiveness to ensure National Security as U.S. Space Command headquarters. Our hard work continues."

Of the six competing locations, Nebraska was the only state to offer a $107 million public / private incentive package designed to reduce the cost of the project to the Air Force, should the Department of the Air Force choose to locate in the Greater Omaha area.

In addition to a robust incentive package, Nebraska was the only competing state to announce a Midwest academic alliance (The Higher Education Space Research and Workforce Alliance) supporting U.S. Space Command.

U.S. Space Command Greater Omaha Presentation Materials

https://neded.v5.platform.sportsdigita.com/spacecommand?viewerUserId=5fdcf6f9b1e7dc001bf9f574

About Greater Omaha

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot, a "top 10 best place to live on a $60,000 salary" and was named America's No. 2 Best Small City by Resonance Consultancy. Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people.

