Nebraska Tornadoes: U-Haul Offering 30 Days Free U-Box Storage in Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering recovery assistance to victims in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas impacted by the powerful tornadoes that ripped through suburbs of both cities on Friday, causing widespread damage.

Elkhorn, Bennington and Blair were among the many communities impacted near Omaha, while Waverly was hit hard near Lincoln. The extent of the damage and injuries is still being assessed.

U-Haul Co. of Nebraska is offering one month of free U-Box portable storage container use at eight facilities across the Omaha and Lincoln areas following Friday's tornadoes.

Doug Graham, U-Haul Company of Nebraska president, has made eight facilities across metro Omaha and Lincoln available to provide 30 days free use of U-Box portable storage containers. U-Box containers can be stored securely at the participating facilities – or delivered and picked up from residential locations at no cost as part of the U-Haul disaster relief program.

Two of the participating Omaha stores – U-Haul of L Street (8616 L St.) and U-Haul at West Maple Street (8920 Maple St.) – are also offering 30 days free use of self-storage rooms at the facilities while availability lasts.

"From the pictures I've seen, a lot of families are going to be put out of their homes," Graham said. "These are our neighbors. We're here to help them in any way we can."

With Nebraska families facing displacement and home repairs, access to mobile storage and secure self-storage units during the clean-up process is essential for communities affected by natural disasters.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new U-Box and self-storage rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage services should contact their nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at L Street

8616 L St.

Omaha, NE 68127

(402) 592-2230

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Maple Street

8920 Maple St.

Omaha, NE 68134

(402) 392-0440

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Millard Ave. (U-Box only)

4868 S. 135th St.

Omaha, NE 68137

(402) 896-2410

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Millard Stonybrook (U-Box only)

5808 S. 144th St.

Omaha, NE 68137

(402) 596-9771

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Downtown (U-Box only)

1006 N. 18th St.

Omaha, NE 68102

(402) 506-9729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of I-80 and Manawa (U-Box only)

721 32nd Ave.

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 366-9401

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 48 and Vine (U-Box only)

740 N. 48th St.

Lincoln, NE 68504

(402) 466-8135

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Lincoln (U-Box only)

1930 Fletcher Ave.

Lincoln, NE 68521

(402) 488-1930

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

