Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date of July 28, 2021 to Approve the Proposed Business Combination with A Place for Rover, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: NEBC) ("Caravel"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by True Wind Capital, L.P. ("True Wind Capital"), announced today its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-253110), relating to the business combination with A Place for Rover, Inc. ("Rover"), the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Caravel has set a record date of July 8, 2021 (the "Record Date") and a meeting date of July 28, 2021 for its special meeting for Caravel stockholders to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Special Meeting").

The Special Meeting will be held virtually via live webcast on July 28, 2021 at https://web.lumiagm.com/228541062. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the business combination is expected to close promptly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. As such, all stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote "FOR" ALL PROPOSALS described in the proxy statement/prospectus in advance of the Special Meeting by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the instructions on the proxy card.

Your voting control number is found on your Voting Instruction Form. If you did hold shares as of the July 8, 2021 Record Date and did not receive or misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee for a replacement or to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange, who can help you vote your shares.

If you need assistance with voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC ("Morrow"), Caravel's proxy solicitor, for help, by calling toll-free at +1 (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at +1 (203) 658-9400), or by email at [email protected].

Holders of Rover stock may elect to receive cash for some or all of their shares of Rover stock beginning on July 12, 2021 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 26, 2021, with instructions to be provided via an email from Shareworks on July 12, 2021. Under the terms of the business combination agreement, holders of Rover stock are not guaranteed to receive merger consideration in cash even if a valid cash election is made.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover is the world's largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind Capital has a broad investing mandate, with deep industry expertise across software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. Rover will be True Wind Capital's 8th platform investment.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by True Wind Capital and led by Adam H. Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., who serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, respectively, formed for the purpose of partnering with one high-quality technology business. Caravel was formed following Nebula Acquisition Corporation's successful merger with Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) in June 2020.

