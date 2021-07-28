Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Rover

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. ("Caravel") (NASDAQ: NEBC) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with A Place for Rover, Inc. ("Rover") at a special meeting of stockholders held today.

Net transaction proceeds of approximately $240 million are expected to be added to Rover's balance sheet to continue investment in marketing, product, and acceleration of international growth.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about July 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following closing, the combined holding company will change its legal name to Rover Group, Inc. and will continue to do business as Rover. Rover Group, Inc.'s common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "ROVR" and "ROVRW", in August.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover is the world's largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investing mandate, with deep industry expertise across software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. Rover will be True Wind's 8th platform investment.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. ("Caravel") is a blank check company sponsored by True Wind Capital, formed for the purpose of partnering with a high-quality technology business. Caravel is led by Adam H. Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., who serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, respectively. Caravel's merger with Rover follows Nebula Acquisition Corporation's successful merger with Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) in June 2020.

