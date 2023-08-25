NEBULA ELEVATES TOP CREATOR SAM DENBY TO CCO

News provided by

Nebula

25 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The first-of-its-kind, creator-owned and operated streaming service has entrusted one of its founding members to lead content and development for the pioneering platform.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As entertainment's business model continues to buckle under fair-compensation pushback from artists and creatives, Nebula has tapped one of their top creators, Sam Denby (Wendover, Jet Lag), to take the role of Chief Content Officer in a move aimed at highlighting the company's priority of keeping direction and power in the hands of its creators.

Nebula CCO, Sam Denby
Nebula CCO, Sam Denby

Excited about this latest addition to the Nebula leadership team, CEO Dave Wiskus underlined the significance of this move stating, "the process for developing Nebula Originals should be creator-led, so we turned to a creator with a solid track record for format development across production styles and genres to lead the charge on content as we continue to expand our Originals slate for Nebula."

This announcement comes on the heels of additional shifts in the company's focus for the year ahead as originals and content development get a serious boost of funding and resources in an effort to create a more robust library of original content that is uniquely Nebula. 

"We have an extremely ambitious roadmap for Nebula Originals, and I'm thrilled by the confidence Nebula has placed in me to lead that growth," said Sam Denby. "Our goal is to develop concepts that are simply more unique than those that emerge from traditional, often risk-averse content development processes. Nebula should be the home to 'bizarrely good.'"

About Nebula
Launched in 2019, Nebula is a premium, independent streaming service owned and operated by some of the Internet's top creators including Wendover Productions, PhilosophyTube, LegalEagle, Lindsay Ellis, and Real Engineering. The success of the platform has been built upon the pioneering premise that the future of the creator economy should belong to the creators. That philosophy has led to the development of many hit exclusives and originals including the extremely popular travel game show Jet Lag: The Game, the theater-in-the-round Shakespearian trans-coming-out story of The Prince, and Night of the Coconut, the debut film from Patrick Willems. The video and podcast streaming service focuses on intellectually nutritious topics with a refreshing and trailblazing approach to streaming's traditional business model. Nebula has successfully broken the mold with 180+ creators who are not only instrumental in rounding out the platform's library, but also in building the roadmap for the company's daily operations and carefully curating its creator community. Visit www.nebula.tv to learn more.

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Nebula

Also from this source

Nebula Mars 3 Projector Begins Shipping: Durable Projector Offers Flexible Usage Indoors Or Outdoors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.