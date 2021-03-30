Nebula Microsystems, Inc. Launches with $15M in Seed Funding To Rapidly Grow Engineering Team

DALLAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebula Microsystems, Inc. , one of the fastest growing, cutting-edge analog startups, today announced it has secured $15M in seed funding led by Morningside Group to launch the company and execute its vision of building an high performance analog and mixed-signal components for a wide variety of applications. The investment will primarily be used to expand Nebula's world class team of senior engineers and designers who will build high-performance and intelligent analog products for high end consumer, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare & medical and industrial applications.

Nebula defines and delivers analog products including power converters, high speed SERDES and high-performance amplifiers and data converters. Nebula's global team is developing cutting edge high efficiency, high power density DC-DC and AC-DC products for the fast-growing server, telecom, and automotive markets. On the signal-chain side, innovative solutions are being offered to help support the needs for ever increasing speeds for backplane signal integrity. In addition, Nebula is leveraging its expertise to support the automotive market with safety, autonomous driving and infotainment solutions.

"As a well-funded and dynamic team with decades of combined experience and a proven track record managing high tech businesses, we are well positioned to fundamentally disrupt the high-performance analog market," said Gaurang Shah, chief executive officer, Nebula Microsystems, Inc. "We are also addressing the unprecedented chip supply shortage -- It's an exciting time to join the team and we're ready to add passionate and talented circuit designers, layout and product/test engineers to our growing team."

Nebula's executive leadership includes three industry veterans with nearly 100 years of combined experience:

Gaurang Shah , Chief Executive Officer: Gaurang has over 30 years of experience in profit and loss, operational and technology management at tier one analog companies.

Gaurang has over 30 years of experience in profit and loss, operational and technology management at tier one analog companies. Sean Da, Chairman of the Board: With 25 years of semiconductor experience, Sean is a serial entrepreneur and founder of Yi technologies, a global IP camera pioneer. He is the founder of Kami Vision, an AI-based video SaaS company, and the founder of Senselab, an Edge AI SOC manufacturer.

With 25 years of semiconductor experience, Sean is a serial entrepreneur and founder of Yi technologies, a global IP camera pioneer. He is the founder of Kami Vision, an AI-based video SaaS company, and the founder of Senselab, an Edge AI SOC manufacturer. Ross Teggatz , Chief Technology Officer: Ross has more than 35 years of success in the technology, semiconductor, and electronic industries. He founded and led the successful acquisition of Triune Systems by Semtech. Ross was a Texas Instruments Fellow and holds more than 100 patents.

About Nebula Microsystems, Inc

Nebula Microsystems, Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company that defines, delivers and ramps up Analog products for a wide variety of applications including communication, consumer, industrial, healthcare, and automotive. The executive team at Nebula Microsystems has about 100 years of combined experience in managing high-tech businesses. The company has a global presence with development teams in the USA, India and China that have over 250 years of combined experience in designing and creating breakthrough analog products. Nebula Microsystems is backed by the Morningside Group; founded in 1986 by the Chan family in Hong Kong and is led by a group of entrepreneurial professionals who have deep industry and operational knowledge. Nebula received seed funding of $15M and is rapidly expanding operations at its three locations. For more information visit www.nebmicro.com .

