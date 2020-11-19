Nebula9 Announces Partnership With Republic National Distributing Company/Young's Market Company

The strategic partnership will serve to strengthen Nebula9's presence in the Pacific Northwest region by increasing product awareness, creating sales velocity and driving full market penetration. In addition to growing Nebula9's in-store retail availability across Oregon, RNDC/Young's will also establish on-premise relationship on behalf of the brand with restaurants, bars, and clubs.

"We're thrilled to align with RNDC/Young's network and infrastructure of partners to enhance our footprint in the Oregon market," said Keith Davis, CEO and Founder of Nebula9. "Craft, flavored vodkas are trending amongst consumers, and now with our expanded distribution, we're excited to bring our artisanal portfolio to the forefront with great taste and wellness benefits unlike anything in the category."

As the first vodka of its kind, Nebula9 is infused with organic apple cider vinegar and four times distilled. Designed for the health-conscious consumer, it is potato-based and completely sugar-free, instead made with organic agave nectar and organic stevia leaves. The unique formulation is gluten-free and offers a smoother taste than grain-based vodkas, while aiding with digestion and increasing the speed that the liver metabolizes the alcohol.

Nebula9 is available in six perfectly blended, all-natural varieties, including Strawberry Lemon, Lemon Ginger, Pomegranate Blueberry, Pineapple Passion, Kool Grape and Mystic Mango. Each of the flavors are created locally in Portland, OR, and come in a 750ml bottle with 71 proof and 35% ABV to enjoy neat, in a cocktail or on the rocks.

About Nebula9

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America, has operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Young's Market Company, a partner of RNDC, distributes wines, spirits, and select beverages in the western United States including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Visit www.rndc-usa.com, www.youngsmarket.com, or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at [email protected].

