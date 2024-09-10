NebulaGraph Cloud Launches Beta Preview: Experience Graph Database as a Service for Up to $1 for a Month

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the beta preview of NebulaGraph Cloud on AWS Global. Starting today, businesses and developers can experience the power of NebulaGraph Cloud for up to $1 for a month. This exclusive beta preview will run until the end of November, 2024, offering a unique opportunity to explore a scalable and high-performance graph database technology.

NebulaGraph Cloud excels at managing super-large graphs, making it an ideal solution for small businesses seeking robust data visualization tools. With NebulaGraph Cloud, users can effortlessly visualize and analyze complex datasets, unlocking valuable insights and driving informed decision-making.

Exclusive Beta Preview Offer:

Powerful Scalability and Performance: NebulaGraph Cloud effortlessly supports billions of nodes and trillions of edge while ensuring millisecond-level response times, even under high concurrency. Your system is guaranteed to be always online!

NebulaGraph Cloud effortlessly supports billions of nodes and trillions of edge while ensuring millisecond-level response times, even under high concurrency. Your system is guaranteed to be always online! End-to-End Schema Management and Visualization : Experience a seamless, no-coding-required journey from schema management to data import (including support for S3 data sources) and visual graph exploration. NebulaGraph Cloud offers an all-in-one solution that simplifies the graph database experience, making it accessible for users at any skill level.

: Experience a seamless, no-coding-required journey from schema management to data import (including support for S3 data sources) and visual graph exploration. NebulaGraph Cloud offers an all-in-one solution that simplifies the graph database experience, making it accessible for users at any skill level. Developer-Friendly Multi-Language Support : NebulaGraph Cloud provides comprehensive support for multiple client languages, ensuring a smooth and efficient development process. Whether you're a seasoned developer or just getting started, you'll find our platform intuitive and accommodating.

: NebulaGraph Cloud provides comprehensive support for multiple client languages, ensuring a smooth and efficient development process. Whether you're a seasoned developer or just getting started, you'll find our platform intuitive and accommodating. Real-Time Observability : Keep an eye on your database's performance with real-time monitoring of operational status and resource consumption. NebulaGraph Cloud's observability empowers you to maintain optimal system health and performance effortlessly.

: Keep an eye on your database's performance with real-time monitoring of operational status and resource consumption. NebulaGraph Cloud's observability empowers you to maintain optimal system health and performance effortlessly. Flexible and Cost-Efficient Pricing: With NebulaGraph Cloud's pay-as-you-go model, you pay only for what you use, ensuring maximum value for your investment. During the trial period, you could experience the full capabilities of NebulaGraph Cloud with only up to $1 per month!

To participate in the beta preview, you should register as soon as possible. The beta preview will end on Nov 30th, so don't miss this chance to experience NebulaGraph Cloud's capabilities.

To learn more about the functionalities of beta preview, please refer to the Terms of Use.

How to Register:

Visit https://cloud.nebula-graph.io/login Sign up for the beta preview Start exploring NebulaGraph Cloud for up to $1 a month

For more information about NebulaGraph Cloud, please contact our service team at [email protected] .

About Vesoft

Vesoft is devoted to the development of NebulaGraph, the first distributed graph database to offer native GQL support. With the ability to handle super-large-scale data sets with hundreds of billions of nodes and trillions of edges while maintaining millisecond-level query latency, NebulaGraph is trusted by leading corporations worldwide across sectors such as banking, financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications, and more. From financial risk management to real-time recommendations and knowledge graph creation, NebulaGraph excels in diverse business scenarios. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Vesoft is committed to empowering enterprises with stable and reliable infrastructure software. Get started for free at https://www.nebula-graph.io/.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Vesoft