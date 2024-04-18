NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0: The First Distributed Graph Database to Offer Native GQL Support

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISO/IEC released the international standard of Graph Query Language (GQL) on April 12th, 2024. This publication establishes the foundations for property graphs, covering their creation, maintenance, and control, along with the data they comprise. It also standardizes the data management language for outlining and modifying the structure of these graphs and their collections.

Why the International Standard of GQL Matters

The standardization of a language plays an instrumental role in its adoption and application. The standardization of SQL in the 1980s led to its global acceptance by relational databases, thereby propelling the growth of relational databases.

Similarly, the standardization of GQL will have far-reaching impacts on the industry. GQL standards will ensure data portability and manipulation across GQL implementations, and compatibility with programming languages and database tools. It will foster a dynamic graph database ecosystem and lower the entry barrier for this technology, enabling more enterprises to effectively utilize graph databases for complex relational data.

NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 Now Offers Native GQL Support

As a member of Linked Data Benchmark Council, Vesoft (NebulaGraph) actively participates in the formulation and promotion of GQL standards and announces the native GQL support in NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0.

In addition to the outperforming horizontal scalability, high availability and HPA capability, NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 stands as the first distributed graph database to natively support GQL. Unlike systems that are just compatible or adapted to GQL, NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 has been redesigned to support GQL at the overall architecture level. This enhancement offers superior data compatibility and interoperability, thereby amplifying the business value of graph databases across various scenarios.

Why Enterprises Should Adopt the Graph Database with Native Support for GQL

Choosing a graph database with native support for GQL means that enterprises can directly take the following advantages of GQL benefits.

Enhanced Interoperability



Adopting a graph database with native support for GQL enables seamless data migration between different systems and platforms. This freedom reduces dependence on a single database provider, making it easy to switch between solutions and enabling simultaneous use of multiple data systems.





Improved Stability



Enterprises embracing GQL will no longer rely on independent tools or software layers to be compatible with GQL statements. Therefore, they can enjoy the simplified system with less likelihood of errors and ease of operation and maintenance.





Enhanced Security



GQL has a robust security framework that offers mature security control. Systems that do not natively support GQL may require additional development to achieve similar security features, potentially leading to risks such as data leaks and non-compliance with regulations.





Cost-Efficient Maintenance



Adopting graph databases with native support for GQL enables enterprises to quickly adapt to market changes, which can directly reduce the complexity and expense of future system upgrades and maintenance for enterprises.

In conclusion, the release of GQL marks a significant milestone of graph database technology, fostering innovation and widespread adoption of graph databases as well as the overall growth of the industry. As the first distributed graph database that natively supports GQL, NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 aligns with GQL standards and will continue to refine its performance and stability to empower various industries, such as financial services, technology, e-commerce and manufacturing, to unlock the value of complex relational data.

About Vesoft

Vesoft is devoted to the development of NebulaGraph, an open-source, distributed and scalable graph database. With the ability to handle super-large-scale data sets with hundreds of billions of nodes and trillions of edges while maintaining millisecond-level query latency, NebulaGraph is trusted by leading corporations worldwide across sectors such as banking, financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications, and more. From financial risk management to real-time recommendations and knowledge graph creation, NebulaGraph excels in diverse business scenarios. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Vesoft is committed to empowering enterprises with stable and reliable infrastructure software. Get started for free at https://www.nebula-graph.io/.

