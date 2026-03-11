Nebula.io Announces SIA Executive Forum Platinum Sponsorship

The AI Recruitment Platform To Bring Centralized Infrastructure to SIA North America 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebula, the AI-native recruiting platform built for enterprise and staffing organizations, today announced it will serve as a Platinum Sponsor at Executive Forum North America 2026, taking place March 23-26 at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas. As a Platinum Sponsor, Nebula will host attendees at its booth and meet directly with staffing and talent acquisition leaders to explore how centralized recruiting infrastructure is changing the way organizations hire at scale. The product is so revolutionary for the industry because it has full bullhorn integration, a proprietary patent and unlike many other players in the space, Nebula is not a filter based chat GPT wrapper, instead it is a custom built AI platform that combines and erases all the most difficult parts of being a recruiter into one seamless tool suite.

Industry Shift Toward Centralized Recruiting Infrastructure

Organizations are facing growing pressure to improve hiring outcomes while reducing operational complexity, leading many to reevaluate traditional ATS platforms and point solutions. Nebula is designed to centralize sourcing, matching, outreach, pipeline management, and analytics into a single workspace, enabling recruiting teams to operate with greater visibility and control across the hiring lifecycle.

Nebula combines proprietary machine learning models, talent data, and workflow automation to support more consistent and data-driven hiring decisions. The platform is designed to replace multiple disconnected tools while providing real-time insights into recruiting performance, including pipeline analytics, engagement tracking, and workflow reporting.

In customer environments, organizations using Nebula have identified up to 20x more qualified candidates, achieved up to 12x improvements in recruiter productivity, and reduced time-to-fill by approximately 40%. A national staffing firm specializing in hard-to-fill roles transitioned from multiple job board tools to Nebula as their centralized recruiting solution, reporting significant time savings and improved candidate quality through intelligent search and automated sequencing.

CEO Perspective on Recruiting Technology Fragmentation

"The staffing and talent leaders I talk to are overwhelmed by tools and underserved by data. They're stitching together sourcing, outreach, and pipeline reporting across five different platforms and still can't get a clear picture of what's working. We built Nebula to fix that, and Executive Forum is exactly the right room to have that conversation with the people who feel it most" said Steven Talbot, Chief Executive Officer of Nebula.

Independent Recruiter Perspective on Platform Consolidation

"I've transformed the way I source and engage candidates. The search and automated sequencing have saved hours and let me focus on building real connections."

Kim T. - National Staffing Firm

"I love using Nebula, it helps me find people I can't reach on LinkedIn. Having accurate contact info in one place makes sourcing easier and more streamlined."

Sydney - Proprietary Trading Firm

These current clients, which previously juggled multiple platforms for sourcing and outreach, selected Nebula after evaluating alternatives and committed to a two-year contract as their primary engagement platform.

Nebula includes domain-specific AI models designed to support candidate matching, engagement automation, and analytics, along with patented technology intended to evaluate role fit while reducing bias in hiring decisions.

Market Demand for Unified Hiring Platforms

Demand for unified recruiting infrastructure continues to grow as organizations seek better visibility into hiring performance and clearer returns on technology investments. For staffing firms and enterprise TA teams managing high-volume hiring, that consolidation is also translating into lower overall recruiting technology spend, replacing multi-vendor stacks with a single platform that covers the full hiring lifecycle.

Attendees can visit Nebula at its booth during Executive Forum North America to see the platform in action and speak directly with the team. CEO Steven Talbot will also be presenting as a speaker at the conference. To schedule a meeting ahead of the conference, visit nebula.io, or stop by the booth March 23-26.

About Nebula

Nebula is an AI-native ATS and recruiting workflow platform designed to help organizations centralize hiring operations and improve decision-making through automation and data intelligence. The platform brings sourcing, matching, outreach, pipeline management, and analytics into a unified workspace to support more efficient and scalable recruiting operations.

Photos, product screenshots, and executive headshots are available at nebula.io/about & nebula.io/product

Come and meet the Nebula team at the March 24th, 2026 5:15 PM CT Networking Reception

SOURCE Nebula