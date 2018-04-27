Nebulas Rewards Blockchain Developers With Over $3.5 Million USD

Nebulas, the new generation public blockchain, has announced the details for the first installment of the Nebulas Incentive program, which will be funded by a prize pool of 460,000 NAS tokens (equivalent to approximately $3.5 million USD, according to prices on April 25, 2018).

The Nebulas Incentive will reward developers who build decentralized apps (DApps) on the Nebulas blockchain, in addition to people who successfully refer developers to the platform. This program is unlike any other in terms of both the size of rewards distributed and how easy it is for everyone to participate. In this incentive plan, everyone has the chance to win NAS, and rewards will be distributed on a weekly and monthly basis.

Developers only need to know Javascript to participate in DApp development, and the creator of each DApp successfully submitted will receive 100 NAS in rewards. The highest weekly reward is as high as 10,000 NAS (equivalent to $60,000 USD) and the monthly prize is as high as 20,000 NAS (equivalent to $120,000 USD). With this reward scheme, the top developer could win $300,000 USD in NAS, or even more if they develop multiple apps.

Excellent DApp developers will also have the opportunity to join the Nebulabs (Nebulas Labs) blockchain incubator, which will provide help and resources - including technical, strategy, financial and collaborative support - to accelerate the growth of startup projects on the Nebulas blockchain.

The Nebulas blockchain features a forward-looking incentive system, the Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), and consensus mechanism, Proof of Devotion (PoD). Although, in order to ensure the security of digital assets before launching PoD, the Nebulas mainnet is temporarily adopting the mature and proven DPoS consensus mechanism.

Nebulas is built by the community and belongs to the community. The project believes in the principles of increasing the interests of everyone who participates in the Nebulas economy. To encourage the healthy and continued development of the ecosystem, the Nebulas team has established a "Nebulas Incentive Foundation," which is funded on a daily basis with all the NAS tokens derived from DPoS bookkeeping.

About Nebulas:

Nebulas is a new generation public blockchain committed to building a collaborative ecosystem for sustainable upgrading. This blockchain has three major concepts:

Value ranking, to enable the measurement and discovery of all blockchain entities.

Self-evolution, to enable rapid iteration and upgradability while avoiding the damage caused by hard forks.

Native Incentive, to reward developers and users who support the sustainable growth of the ecosystem.

About the Eagle Nebula Mainnet 1.0:

The Nebulas mainnet, named Eagle Nebulas, has all the features of Ethereum, and even surpasses the second-generation blockchain in several ways:

Nebulas is developer-friendly and supports the use of JavaScript to write smart contracts and DApps, making it easier for anyone to get started;

Nebulas is the only blockchain that implements the world-renown LLVM compiler, and features superior performance through concurrent technology, with a transaction processing capability of 2000TPS.

Nebulas is more secure, stable, and has strong expandability. It also provides novel measures to invoke smart contracts and upgrade protocols.

