Nebulyft® Skincare Device Set to Transform the Anti-Aging Landscape

Nebulyft® is a safe skincare device for everyday use. With an array of sensors constantly scanning and analyzing the skin beneath, Nebulyft® technology adapts to different areas of the face so that they can receive optimized RF energy. Nebulyft® keeps the skin cool at below 107.6°F (42°C) at all times. Nebulyft® achieves the anti-aging goal with ZERO burning and overheating side-effects.

Nebulyft skincare device aims to deliver professional skincare results for home users. The initial clinical trials demo that most users are able to see visible wrinkle reduction with a month. It is effective over reducing forehead wrinkle, crow's feet, nasolabial folds wrinkle, and stretch mark as well.

Nebulyft R1 is a light weight device, 120g, powered by a 600 mAh lithium battery, which supports up to 4 days of normal treatment sessions before recharging.

With its - IP54 water- and dust-proof design, the Nebulyft® device is absolutely convenient to use at home or on the go. It is also the first personal beauty device to adopt Qi standard wireless charging.

"Our patented RFMEMS technology is highly recommended by top dermatologists in Los Angeles," said Arthur Zhang, the CEO and Founder of Rebeccatech LLC. "We are very excited about the result coming out of our 2018 National Science Foundation (NSF) I-Corps program. We help people look their age with this small but fierce device."

About Us: Rebeccatech focuses on delivering innovative medical solutions to the hands of caregivers and patients alike. It is headquartered in Irvine, an ocean-side, southern California city endowed with top research universities and hospitals. Rebeccatech's patented MEMS technology makes people better and healthier.

