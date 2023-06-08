Nebulyft's Flagship Anti-Aging Devices "Lyft" the Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the closing of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival, the pioneering anti-aging device brand from California, nebulyft®️, in partnership with renowned jeweler Chopard, took center stage, elevating the prominence of their flagship products, nebulyft®️ R1 and nebulyft®️ N1, to new heights.

Nebulyft N1 Special Gift Box @ CANNES Nebulyft N1 & N1 Special Gift Box @ CANNES

Chopard, the distinguished partner of the Cannes Film Festival for the past 26 years and the sole authorized jeweler to craft the prestigious Golden Palm Award trophy, collaborated with nebulyft®️ to debut a beauty-tech gift box for their Red-Carpet VIPs, making it one of the most anticipated highlights at the festival. Pechoin, a top cosmetic international name, provided their top line serum that works seamlessly with nebulyft®️ devices.

Nebulyft®️ also made an impactful presence at the Hôtel Martinez, becoming the official beauty instrument brand of the Chopard VIP Lounge. Here, the brand catered to the skincare needs of international celebrities staying at the hotel for the festival, ensuring they appeared their best on the red carpet. Notably, the Hôtel Martinez serves as the preferred choice for high-profile celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio during the Cannes event.

Among its illustrious clientele, nebulyft®️ team was invited by Caroline Scheufele, Co-President of Chopard to the red-carpet event, the premiere of HBO series "The Idol", as well as a private yacht party. The team demonstrated how facials can be done anywhere, anytime with nebulyft®️ devices. As the apex of all events, the nebulyft®️ team had the unique privilege of witnessing the debut of Caroline's very own couture collection closed by a row of 90's super models titans: Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigova, and Natalia Vodianova.

The nebulyft®️ RF anti-aging devices incorporate cutting-edge fifth generation microRF MEMS radio frequency technology. This advanced system accurately, effectively, and safely stimulates collagen production, provides rapid hydration to alleviate puffiness and dark circles, thus improving overall complexion. Remarkably, it visibly improves smile lines, fine lines, and neckline issues with daily use. The nebulyft®️ brand has delivered to over 23 countries and regions, generating over 200M impressions worldwide.

April 2023, nebulyft®️ launched its latest innovation in the U.S market: the R1C LA Rosé Anti-aging Device. This compact, portable device pairs a unique RF dots arrangement for enhanced eye care with 192 Gold Micro-RF dots to stimulate collagen regeneration. With adjustable RF energy levels, precise temperature control, and an elegant new LA Rosé color, it combines beauty with function. Wireless charging and IP54 water and dust resistance ensure usability and durability. Additionally, connection with the nebulyft®️ app provides efficient skin management for users.

Nebulyft®️ is committed to using advanced technology to improve its anti-aging skincare products. The Irvine, California based company continues to develop devices powered by microRF technology.

