NEC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Vertical-specific Biometric Identity Solutions

"NEC scored the highest marks in both the Growth and Innovation metrics within the Frost Radar due to its core focus on creating new customer use cases and enhancing their solution," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst, Security, Frost & Sullivan. "NEC's expertise in multiple biometrics modalities and continuous R&D to improve the accuracy of these solutions highlight its commitment to innovation and blue ocean strategy in the biometrics industry."

Rather than focusing on a single biometrics solution, NEC leverages technology to offer a seamless customer experience versus a singular security measure. This approach and its R&D investments in facial, iris, fingerprint, finger vein, and behavioral biometrics have vaulted NEC to industry leadership in multimodal biometrics and in the development of relevant, scalable, and modernized identity solutions. As the pioneer of many of the world's largest national biometric ID programs, passenger biometric and identity programs, and large-scale biometric access control systems, NEC remains the global biometrics industry leader.

As one of the first movers in customer experience and passenger journey initiatives, NEC has the ability to set the standard for how these solutions should be developed and implemented. It has expanded customer experience use cases, not just in winning and executing projects but also in project promotion. Moreover, such an approach showcases NEC's broader understanding of the authentication needs of other industries.

"NEC has harnessed its global customer base, government and enterprise relationships, and dedication to the customer experience to build multiple feedback mechanisms that will help it develop new solutions based on direct customer need," noted VanZandt. "With the evolution of its biometrics and digital identity solutions, NEC has seen a shift in how it conducts its sales activities, including more business-to-consumer opportunities and expansion into markets that are yet to adopt digital identity solutions."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice award is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. Such companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

