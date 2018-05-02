NEC Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation as Gold Member

Since 2000, NEC has been a significant supporter of open source communities, participating in the development of Linux and a number of other open source projects and standards. As a Platinum member of both the Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Networking (LFN), NEC actively nurtures collaboration and innovation across the entire open networking stack.

"As the IT investment of customers is shifting to System of Engagement area, short-term system development is required and the importance of the cloud native technology such as containers is rapidly raising," said Yoshinaga Seki, Deputy General Manager of NEC. "NEC is thrilled to join CNCF to collaborate with its bustling community. By constantly incorporating cloud native technology into our business strategy, we will continue to provide products and services that will further satisfy our customers in the cloud native era."

"We're happy to bring NEC in as a Gold Member, and look forward to their help in accelerating the adoption of cloud native technologies throughout Asia," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kristen Evans

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nec-joins-cloud-native-computing-foundation-as-gold-member-300640628.html

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

