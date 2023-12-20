NEC Names Robust Intelligence as the AI Security Partner for New Generative AI Business Strategy

News provided by

Robust Intelligence

20 Dec, 2023, 14:56 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robust Intelligence, the leading end-to-end AI security company, announced it had been selected as the AI security partner for NEC's new large language model (LLM). As part of the agreement, Robust Intelligence will automatically test and validate NEC's industry and business-specific foundation models to assess risk according to global standards.

AI security is a top concern for security leaders. This is an unmanaged risk in most companies, as any number of distributed teams may have started to develop and deploy AI-powered applications. This risk is heightened for generative models as they are not fully understood and outputs are typically passed to users immediately. In Team8's 2023 CISO Village Survey, 48% of executives cited AI security as their most acute problem, the highest of any category.

NEC set out to solve these challenges by making AI security a cornerstone of its new generative AI business strategy. The company aims to empower its customers worldwide with a safe and reliable enterprise-ready generative AI offering tailored to their industry and use case. Moreover, NEC will focus on developing specialized models for driving the transformation of business and promoting the use of generative AI from individual companies to entire industries through managed API services.

The partnership between Robust Intelligence and NEC will give enterprises the confidence to use generative models developed by NEC in their applications. LLM risk assessments will be generated based on continuous validation, in which models and data are subjected to hundreds of automated tests to ensure AI security and regulatory standards are met.

"Generative AI will undoubtedly be transformative to businesses across a wide variety of industries. However, to take advantage of such benefits, leaders need a way to secure AI systems without stifling innovation," explained Yaron Singer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Robust Intelligence. "We're excited to expand our partnership with NEC to provide validation and risk assessments for its enhanced models, and thereby help customers to adopt safe and powerful AI."

To learn more about Robust Intelligence's comprehensive AI security solution and the partnership with NEC, visit the company's website at www.robustintelligence.com.

About Robust Intelligence

Robust Intelligence is the leader in end-to-end AI security. The company's platform protects models in real time with AI Firewall and automates testing and compliance across the AI lifecycle through continuous validation. This combined approach enables Robust Intelligence to proactively manage risk for any model type and gives organizations the confidence to unleash the true potential of AI. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, and trusted by leading companies including JPMorgan Chase, ADP, Cisco, Tokio Marine, NEC, Deloitte, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Media Contact
press@robustintelligence.com

SOURCE Robust Intelligence

Also from this source

Robust Intelligence and MongoDB Partner to Secure Generative AI and Enterprise Data

Robust Intelligence and MongoDB Partner to Secure Generative AI and Enterprise Data

Robust Intelligence, the leading end-to-end AI risk management company, today announced a partnership with MongoDB to help customers thoroughly and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.