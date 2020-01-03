NEC Personal Computers Makes Three Flagship Devices Available in the US Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Personal Computers, Ltd., a joint venture company of Lenovo and NEC Corporation, announces that its newest LAVIE devices are available in the United States, ahead of CES 2020. The three products address a broad range of user requirements - from ultimate portability for on-the-go professionals to integrated sound systems for families looking to entertain in their homes.

All three new additions combine the latest innovations in human-computer interaction with Japanese minimalist design and craftsmanship.

The new 13.3-inch display LAVIE Pro Mobile in the color Bordeaux, offering exceptional portability. LAVIE Home All-in-one, equipped with 10th gen Intel U Processor and 4 array far-field mic for voice control. LAVIE VEGA with its 15.6” 4k OLED display is the best PC for both business and personal use.

David Bennett, President and CEO of NEC Personal Computers said, "I strongly believe customers in the US market will appreciate the aesthetic and functionality of these devices. All created in strategic collaboration with leaders in Japanese innovation to bring the best of engineering and design to these products."

The two laptops and desktop meet user demand for both functionality and sleek, minimalist look, feel and design. Weighing at just 1.85lbs/837g, the LAVIE Pro Mobile pushes the boundaries of thin and light design for which NEC PC has been a trendsetter in Japan. While the desktop addition, the LAVIE Home All-in-one comes with a Crystal Sound Display offering an immersive experience with high-quality sound emanating from the screen that delivers a true theatre experience. The beautiful blue LAVIE VEGA brings together key features of both the LAVIE Pro Mobile and LAVIE Home All-in-one, compact but built-in with a legendary YAMAHA sound system for when it's time to unwind.

LAVIE Pro Mobile: Combining Durability with Design The new 13.3-inch display LAVIE Pro Mobile in the color Bordeaux, offering exceptional portability. The LAVIE Pro Mobile is the ultimate device for professionals on the move with its compact design and exceptional portability. The super lightweight 1.85lbs/837g laptop with a 0.62"/15.5mm ultra-slim body and lift-up hinge keyboard offers portability with a long battery run-time of up to 15 hours, in mobile benchmark tests - allowing users to work anywhere at any time. Usually design is compromised to pursue durability and weight, but this model ticks all the boxes. While the top cover is made of Toray's high stiffness racing car grade carbon, the bottom case is made of light-weight magnesium lithium array - initially, exclusively used in the aerospace industry and later pioneered by NEC PC for commercial use in 2012. Topped with a magnesium array keyboard case designed by top Japanese craftsmen, the LAVIE Pro Mobile combines beautiful minimalist design with exceptional lightness. Price and availability: Starting at 1,599.99 USD, the device will be available in the US in March 2020. LAVIE HOME All-in-One: A Perfect Addition to your Home LAVIE Home All-in-one, equipped with 10th gen Intel U Processor and 4 array far-field mic for voice control. The LAVIE Home All-in-One is an all-in-one PC for users who want to enjoy high-quality entertainment with family or friends without crouching around a small screen. Staying true to the LAVIE portfolio, its design and function blends in perfectly with a home environment. With speakers embedded in the display, the PC is like a piece of glass that can complement your home's interiors. The Crystal Sound Display developed by LG Display, a technology leader in TV displays, generates a clear and better directed sound by vibrating the display. The high-performance, noiseless immersive display, and voice-operated control also offers the option to use Intel's Wake On Voice function to control the PC, even when Windows system is shut down. Price and availability: Starting at 1,799.99 USD, the device will be available in the US in March 2020. Details of the Japanese edition will be revealed later. LAVIE VEGA: Power-packed, for Work and Home LAVIE VEGA with its 15.6" 4k OLED display is the best PC for both business and personal use. Looking for a device for office and home? The LAVIE VEGA packs a punch without compromising on looks. Its Gorilla Glass® 6 back cover gives it a reflective deep blue alumite finish. But the glass serves another special function called Smart Light. The LAVIE logo at the top has an LED built inside that works like a smart speaker, supported by Microsoft's Cortana with Modern Standby. Even when your laptop is closed and on sleep mode, the far field mic can pick up voice commands and activate Microsoft's Cortana to kick-start apps. If you use a PC as a music player, LAVIE VEGA also offers a powerful YAMAHA sound system co-designed by YAMAHA's team of leading sound masters. Price and availability: Starting at 2,099.99USD, the device will be available in the US in March 2020. Details of the Japanese edition will be revealed later.

About NEC Personal Computers

NEC Personal Computers is a joint venture company of Lenovo and NEC Corporation, established in 2011. By combining Lenovo's global scale and reach with NEC's product development capabilities and understanding of the Japan market, NEC Personal Computers aims to create products that maximizes ease of use with advanced technology.

NEC branded PCs are a market leader in Japan, offering LAVIE PCs and tablets. The company also designs and manufactures NEC branded commercial PCs which are sold by NEC Corporation.

Since launching its first PC in Japan in 1979, the NEC brand has been pushing the boundaries of innovation. In 2015, it launched the world's lightest 13-inch notebook, LAVIE Z, setting a trend in thin and light design widely adopted by PC makers today.

Note: "Yamaha" is a registered trademark of Yamaha Corporation. CORTANA is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation.

Other company, product and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others and are the property of their respective owners.

*All battery life claims are approximate and based on test results using the MobileMark 2014 ver 1.5 battery life benchmark test. Actual results will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See https://bapco.com/products/mobilemark-2014/ for additional details.

