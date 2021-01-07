NEC Personal Computers Unveils New LAVIE Pro Mobile at CES 2021

This PC comes outfitted with an 11th Gen Intel® Core i7 CPU and a keyboard design exclusively available to customers outside of Japan, while retaining the same compact 13.3-inch-wide screen and 889 grams (1.95lbs) weight. An optimized lift-up hinge function also tilts the keyboard to fit personal preference for the typing experience with 19mm key pitch.



At the event, NECPC also presented a sneak preview of the "LAVIE MINI", an 8-inch convertible PC prototype built for fun and premium entertainment with cool gaming accessories.

The LAVIE MINI pocket-sized PC is one of the smallest form-factors featuring the power and performance of the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris® Xe graphics. To personalize their experience, users can simply attach a gaming controller and a non-portable gaming console connected to an external monitor for home use. The prototype was showcased at the world's largest consumer technology event to collect customer feedback and assess plans to launch in the future.

Main highlights of the above-mentioned products include:

Stylish Durability on the Go: The New LAVIE Pro Mobile

The new 13-inch NECPC LAVIE Pro Mobile laptop in Navy Blue

is a portable PC that packs a punch. With lightweight components housed in a rich Navy-Blue hued compact body, the device boasts a 13.3-inch-wide screen while weighing only 889 grams (1.95lbs).

Despite its compact build, it offers USB Type-C connectivity for productivity at home/office.

The PC also includes other features making it ideal for flexible working. With a durable top and bottom carbon casing and a long-lasting battery run-time of up to 10 hours*, users can work from nearly anywhere, whether at home or back in the office.

The LAVIE Pro Mobile starts at USD 1,699.99 .

Impossibly Portable for More Freedom: LAVIE MINI

Place the LAVIE MINI into its optional dock and connect to a TV for a life-size gaming experience

is every PC gamer's dream. The 8-inch WUXGA monitor ultra-mobile PC is 14.7 cm long and weighs 579 grams (1.28lbs). Powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core i7 CPU, it includes a small backlit keyboard with unique round keys and comes in Crystal White , giving it an airy translucent look.

, giving it an airy translucent look. With a 360 rotational hinge and optical touch sensor, the device can be used in tablet mode or turned into a portable gaming PC by docking with a dedicated gamepad controller.

It can also be configured into a non-portable gaming console using the docking station and sharing screen with a home TV or any other device (HDMI input) in 4K quality, as well as other input/output extensions including several USB Type-C and -A ports.

Pricing and availability of the LAVIE MINI ultra-portable convertible prototype is not available currently.

About NEC Personal Computers

NEC Personal Computers is a joint venture company of Lenovo and NEC Corporation. NEC Personal Computers aims to create products desired by consumers that maximizes ease of use with advanced technology.

NEC branded PCs are a market leader in Japan, offering LAVIE PCs and tablets. The company also designs and manufactures NEC branded commercial PCs which are sold by NEC Corporation.

Since launching its first PC in Japan in 1979, the NEC brand has been pushing the boundaries of innovation. In 2015, it launched the world's lightest 13-inch notebook, LAVIE Z, setting a trend in thin and light design widely adopted by PC makers today.

