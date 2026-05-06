NEC Selects TrailRunner Sports to Lead Media Rights Strategy

TrailRunner Sports to lead all aspects of the NEC's media rights strategy and negotiations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NEC announced today a partnership with TrailRunner Sports to provide strategic advisory and negotiation services for the Conference's future media rights agreements.

As part of the partnership, TrailRunner Sports will work closely with NEC leadership to evaluate the evolving sports media landscape, identify potential media partners, and guide the Conference through the development, packaging, and negotiation of its next media rights agreements. The collaboration is designed to position the NEC and its institutions to maximize the value, visibility, and long-term growth of its media portfolio.

"It's an exciting time for the NEC with simultaneous projects involving strategic planning and media rights negotiations. Our partnership with TrailRunner Sports represents an important step in this process to help strengthen how we tell our story and deliver our content to fans," said Commissioner Noreen Morris. "Jamie Zaninovich and his team bring an incredible amount of industry experience to the table that will help set the NEC up for success in today's evolving media landscape, maximizing exposure for our student-athletes and member institutions while driving long-term value for the Conference."

The TrailRunner Sports team will be led by Vice Chair Jamie Zaninovich, who brings deep experience in media rights strategy and negotiations. TrailRunner Sports is a division of TrailRunner International, and a joint venture with Legends, as announced by both companies in December 2023.

"We're excited to partner with Commissioner Noreen Morris and the NEC at this important juncture," said Zaninovich. "The Conference has strong institutional alignment and a compelling story to tell across its membership. We look forward to leveraging our experience and relationships across the media ecosystem to help position the NEC for long-term success and expanded exposure."

About NEC

Now in its 45th season, the NEC is an NCAA Division I collegiate athletic association consisting of ten institutions of higher learning located throughout six states. Media coverage of the NEC extends to a number of the largest markets in the United States including New York (#1), Chicago (#3), Boston (#9). Hartford/New Haven (#32) and Syracuse (#88). Founded in 1981 as the basketball-only ECAC Metro Conference, the NEC has grown to sponsor 25 championship sports for men and women and now enjoys automatic access to 16 different NCAA Championships. NEC full member institutions include Central Connecticut, Chicago State, FDU, Le Moyne, LIU, Mercyhurst, New Haven, Saint Francis U, Stonehill and Wagner. For more information on the NEC, visit the league's official website (www.necsports.com) and digital network (www.necfrontrow.com), or follow the league on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, all @NECsports.

About TrailRunner Sports

TrailRunner Sports is a strategic business advisory and communications firm serving the global sports industry. TrailRunner Sports helps clients win in today's complex global landscape, with matters impacting teams, leagues, conferences, universities, and owners ranging from executive positioning and crisis communications to matters of public reputation strategy and special situations. The firm takes a team approach across diverse disciplines including media, law, finance, and regulatory affairs to address opportunities and challenges that no longer fit neatly into traditional categories. TrailRunner Sports is based in Dallas/Fort Worth with offices in New York; Nashville; Abu Dhabi; Dubai; London; Shanghai; and Truckee, California. Learn more at www.trailrunnersports.com.

Media:

Bryan Brush, TrailRunner International, [email protected]

SOURCE TrailRunner Sports