NECA and TAUC Enter Strategic Alliance to Improve Construction Industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 27, the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) entered into an affiliation agreement to become a Strategic Alliance Member of The Association of Union Constructors (TAUC). With this agreement, these two industry-leading trade associations will work together on issues impacting the construction and maintenance industry on a national and regional level.

NECA and TAUC will work to collaborate on issues impacting the industry and conduct joint meetings and share information of mutual interest relating to environmental health and safety, industrial relations, government affairs, and innovation and technology. This will include development of joint products and practices, along with marketing and promotional efforts and much more.

"At NECA, our companies are responsible for the safest and most innovative electrical construction in the U.S., and we share with TAUC many values about what is crucial to the success of a project," said David Long, NECA CEO. "I am thrilled to be working side by side with TAUC going forward, to help benefit our members and create a safer, more productive construction and maintenance industry in the United States."

"TAUC's union contractor members understand that in order to succeed, you need strong partnerships," said Steve Lindauer, TAUC CEO. "This new strategic alliance with NECA will serve as a powerful 'force multiplier' and enhance both organizations' ability to serve their members and grow our industry."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Washington, D.C., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION OF UNION CONSTRUCTORS

TAUC is the premier national trade association for the 21st century union construction industry. Our member firms include union contractor companies, local union contractor associations and vendors in the industrial maintenance and construction field. We demonstrate that union construction is the best option because it is safer and more productive and provides a higher quality and cost-competitive product. For more information, log on to www.tauc.org.

