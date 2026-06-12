NECA Applauds Google.org for Support of the electrical training ALLIANCE and Skilled Trades Growth

RICHMOND, Va., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractor's Association (NECA) is proud to recognize continued funding from Google's philanthropy, Google.org to modernize skilled trades training and expand access to in-demand, high-wage careers across the country. On Thursday, June 11, 2026, Google.org announced a second round of funding for the electrical training ALLIANCE (etA), a training program jointly funded by NECA and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

The electrical industry and skilled trades create pathways to successful careers, family-sustaining wages, and long-term opportunity for generations of electrical industry professionals.

The new funding is part of Google's expanded skilled trades support to help prepare more than 300,000 American workers across more than 20 states. The national $50 million commitment from Google.org's AI Opportunity Fund goes directly to the training of experts who build the nation's infrastructure from the ground up. By supporting NECA and the etA, this funding ensures workers gain the skills and credentials needed to thrive in their careers, wherever they choose to work.

As the U.S. economy modernizes, traditional trades are rapidly evolving. Building the next generation of American infrastructure, from grid modernization to advanced manufacturing, requires a workforce fluent in digital tools and AI-driven diagnostics. Unfortunately, the current scarcity of skilled tradespeople and specialized vocational instructors threatens to create a bottleneck for long-term economic growth. Across the U.S., demand for electricians, technicians, and builders has reached an all-time high as the economy transforms. This shift is creating a powerful engine for lucrative jobs.

With Google.org's support, NECA and the etA will address this challenge with direct investment into training centers for unlocked training capacity in 20 states, arrange Google AI Essentials training for more than 70,000 apprentices, develop and deploy VR/AR modules for core electrical skills, will develop and pilot AI-driven leadership training for foremen and much more! To date, significant apprentice growth is being achieved with 1,533 additional apprentices in 2025 compared to 2024.

"This continued commitment by Google.org into the training of our electricians today and tomorrow is critical for the success of American infrastructure," said NECA CEO David Long. "As project size and scope grow to levels never seen before, working with an industry leader like Google that recognizes the need to support workforce development and apprenticeship has allowed us to dream big together. Efforts like this have the potential to improve the quality of life for workers and their families across America and improve the industry landscape at the same time. Together, we are plotting a course that creates pathways to successful careers, family-sustaining wages, and long-term opportunity for generations of electrical industry professionals."

"The skilled trades have always been the backbone of the American economy, and as technology evolves, so do the incredible opportunities for these essential workers," said Maggie Johnson, Global Head of Google.org at Google. "We are incredibly proud to back the organizations leading this charge, ensuring the next generation of builders is equipped with the advanced tools they need to shape our country's future. This initiative builds on Google's long-standing commitment to training Americans for high-impact careers that create lasting opportunities for their families and communities."

To learn more about how to join the skilled electrical workforce, visit www.necanet.org/work.

About NECA

NECA is the voice of the $270 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)