National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA): GROWING NEED FOR SKILLED WORKERS TO JOIN THE ELECTRICAL TRADE

THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION (NECA) EXPLAINS HOW THE ELECTRIFICATION BOOM IS DRIVING UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND

** NECA IS CELEBRATING 125 YEARS OF POWERING WHAT'S NEXT**

BACKGROUND:

The world is electrifying at a rapid pace, and electrical workers are at the center of that transformation. From EV charging infrastructure and renewable energy to data centers and smart buildings, nearly every major technology advancement depends on skilled electrical professionals. This level of demand means electrical careers offer long-term job stability and wages that few industries can match. As systems become more advanced, the need for skilled professionals who can install, maintain, and innovate those systems increases. Electrical workers are essential to making new technologies safe, reliable, and functional.

With careers in trades having quite a moment on social media, there has been more interest and increased numbers of apprenticeship registrations. This year is a milestone year for the National Association of Electrical Contractors (NECA). Their origin traces back to the birth of modern electricity when, in 1901, a group of electrical contractors met at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, NY, where a major display of electric power had been installed. These contractors joined together to foster trade and reform abuses within their fledgling industry.

Today, NECA continues to build on a legacy of protecting tradespeople, the public and making innovation possible. NECA contractors strive to provide solutions for their customers, and their industry expertise benefits everyone working on an electrical construction project.

In this segment, David Long, Chief Executive Officer of NECA discusses the importance of adding skilled electricians to the workforce, how the job of an electrician has evolved over the years and why this is a prosperous career choice.

MORE ABOUT DAVID LONG:

With nearly five decades of experience in the electrical construction industry, David's firsthand understanding of career pathways, combined with industry-wide leadership and recognition, makes him a credible and trusted voice on the future of the electrical trade. He began his career as a wireman apprentice and advanced through journeyman, supervisory, and management roles before becoming President of Miller Electric and later CEO of NECA. His extensive involvement with NECA, including leadership roles in workforce development, training, and labor-management initiatives, demonstrates a lifelong commitment to building and sustaining the skilled electrical workforce. Long has played a key role in shaping national training and education programs through the electrical training ALLIANCE and NECA committees.

