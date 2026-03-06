NECA Leaders Attend White House Roundtable on Data Center Construction and Energy Policy

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) participated in a White House roundtable on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, hosted by President Donald J. Trump focused on the rapid expansion of data center construction and the energy infrastructure required to support America's growing artificial intelligence and technology sectors.

NECA was represented at the event by CEO David Long, President Mark Walter (also president of Christenson Electric, Inc.), and Vice President at Large Steve Stone, CEO of ArchKey Solutions. The roundtable brought together leaders from major technology companies, energy policymakers and members of Congress to discuss the future of data center development and the need for reliable, affordable power to support AI-driven innovation.

The discussion centered on ensuring that the energy demands associated with the growth of data centers are met while protecting American consumers from rising electricity costs. The event concluded with President Trump signing a proclamation recognizing the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, an initiative encouraging technology companies to build, bring, or procure the energy required to support their facilities without shifting costs onto ratepayers.

"The electrical construction industry plays an essential role in building the infrastructure that powers America's digital economy," said David Long, CEO of NECA. "From large-scale data centers to grid modernization and energy integration, NECA contractors are on the front lines of delivering the electrical systems that support innovation, national security, economic growth and reliable power for communities across the country."

The roundtable included remarks from U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, congressional leaders including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, as well as executives from leading technology companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, OpenAI and xAI.

With the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing driving unprecedented demand for new data centers, electrical contractors are increasingly responsible for designing, installing and maintaining the complex electrical systems required to power these facilities safely and efficiently.

"Events like this highlight how critical the electrical construction industry is to America's technology leadership," said Mark Walter, NECA President. "Our contractors are helping build the electrical backbone of the AI economy, ensuring that new facilities have the resilient and reliable infrastructure they need. Maintaining strong partnerships with the companies building these facilities is essential, and NECA contractors are proud to work alongside these innovators to deliver the electrical infrastructure that enables the next generation of digital growth."

Steve Stone, NECA Vice President at Large and CEO of ArchKey Solutions, noted the scale of the opportunity ahead for the industry.

"The rapid expansion of data center demand and AI factory infrastructure represents one of the most significant construction opportunities of our time," Stone said. "NECA contractors are uniquely positioned with the most highly skilled craftspeople paired with the advanced expertise and innovative solutions necessary to meet this generation-defining moment."

NECA's participation in the roundtable underscores the association's ongoing commitment to advocating for policies that support infrastructure development, energy reliability and workforce growth within the electrical construction industry.

