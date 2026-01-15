NECA Executive Committee Approves Creation of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Communications Officer Positions

Jef Fagan to serve as Chief Operating Officer and Marco Giamberardino to serve as Chief Communications Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Executive Committee has approved the creation of two newly elevated leadership positions—Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Communications Officer (CCO)—as part of the association's continued organizational modernization and strategic growth initiatives.

Following the Executive Committee's actions, NECA Chief Executive Officer David Long announced that Jef Fagan will serve as Chief Operating Officer, and Marco Giamberardino will serve as Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately.

James Fagan (left), now COO of NECA, and Marco Giamberardino (right), now CCO of NECA.

The creation of these roles reflects NECA's commitment to strengthening operational excellence, elevating strategic communications, and enhancing the association's ability to deliver value to members during a period of historic growth and transformation across the electrical construction industry.

"Due to rapid change in our industry and unprecedented opportunity it is essential that we align our leadership structure with our long-term vision," said NECA President Mark Walter. "Jef and Marco bring deep institutional knowledge, proven leadership, and a clear understanding of our members' needs. Their appointments will help ensure NECA remains agile, responsive, and forward-looking."

As Chief Operating Officer, Fagan will oversee NECA's internal operations, organizational effectiveness, and strategic execution across departments, ensuring that staff, systems, and resources are aligned to support member success. He will continue to serve as general counsel and head of labor relations.

"NECA's strength has always been rooted in disciplined governance, strong partnerships, and an unwavering focus on our members," said Fagan. "I am honored to take on this expanded role and look forward to continuing our work to ensure NECA operates at the highest level of effectiveness, accountability, and service."

As Chief Communications Officer, Giamberardino will lead NECA's integrated communications strategy, including public affairs, advocacy messaging, and brand leadership—strengthening the association's voice with policymakers, industry partners, members, chapters, and the public. He will continue to serve as NECA's chief lobbyist.

"This is a pivotal moment for our industry and for NECA," said Giamberardino. "I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and excited to further elevate NECA's voice—telling our story, advancing our advocacy priorities, and ensuring our members are seen, heard, and understood as they power America's future."

"NECA continues to evolve to meet the demands of a growing and increasingly complex industry," said NECA CEO David Long. "The creation of these roles reflects our commitment to operational excellence and strategic communications at the highest level. Jef has been instrumental in strengthening NECA's internal performance and governance, while Marco has elevated our advocacy, public affairs, and external engagement. I am confident they will continue to deliver exceptional leadership in these expanded leadership roles."

About Jef Fagan

Fagan brings decades of experience in association management, governance, and organizational leadership. He was originally hired as NECA's first General Counsel in 2019, and in addition to shaping the internal legal functions at NECA, he built out its Risk Management Team in 2020. As a 30-year labor, employment, and litigation attorney, Fagan has extensive experience in traditional labor matters and risk management, and his mature and measured leadership style sets NECA up for success as he leads his departments and guides national policies for the electrical contracting industry.

About Marco Giamberardino

Giamberardino first joined NECA in 2012 as Executive Director, Government Affairs, where he shaped the association's legislative, regulatory, and political strategy advocating for the industry's key priority issues in Washington, D.C. Marco has been an active trade association professional and advocacy expert for over 30 years. He is widely regarded as a policy expert in infrastructure investment, tax policy, and federal procurement. Marco earned his bachelor's degree in history and political science from The State University of New York at Stony Brook and his Master of Public Administration from The George Washington University. Since 2018 he has been recognized every year by The Hill newspaper for being one of Washington's "top lobbyists" for associations.

About NECA

NECA is the voice of the $270 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

