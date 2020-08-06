NECA Names Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Bailey, USMC (Ret.), As Vice President Of Industry Development

Bailey will be working on creating executive training programs, expanding the scope of workforce development, implementing diversity strategies, creating partnerships with institutions of higher learning, and leading the charge on recruitment programs that bring new, skilled workers into the industry. This will include a focus on recruiting ex-military personnel to NECA member companies and various Chapter positions.

Lt. Gen. Bailey has had a long and distinguished military career, beginning as a Second Lieutenant, USMC, in 1977. During his impressive career, Bailey oversaw the Marine Corps Recruiting Command and he served as commanding general of the First Marine Division and as commanding general of the Third Marine Expeditionary Brigade. He was also a Military National Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. After many decades of military service, in June 2013, Bailey was promoted to Lieutenant General and was assigned to Headquarters Marine Corps as Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations, a role he held until his retirement from the United States Marine Corps after 41 years of service in 2017. In 2018, Bailey became Vice President for External Affairs at Austin Peay State University, his alma mater. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Travis Manion Foundation, which develops programs and training opportunities for veterans and their families. He also serves as Chair-Elect/1st Vice Chair of the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce.

NECA Chief Executive Officer David Long said, "I have known Gen. Bailey for nearly 10 years and have had the honor of working with him on a wide variety of business and community initiatives. I am thrilled he is bringing his invaluable experience as a three-star general from the battlefield to the boardroom to help take NECA's Industry Development efforts to the next level. He has a proven record in developing performance-driven teams, and I know he will help us meet and exceed the needs of NECA contractors and generate meaningful results for our members. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Bethesda, Md., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

