NECA Show TECHTOPIA Features New Construction Technology

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TECHTOPIA Pavilion at the 2019 National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Convention & Trade Show will demonstrate the latest construction technology for electrical construction and beyond.

As part of the free NECA Show at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, TECHTOPIA will include brief TECH Talks and live demonstrations including 3D/4D/5D printing, 5G networks, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and hologram technology, Microsoft HoloLens, Power over Ethernet (PoE), Building Information Modeling (BIM) advances, robotics, prefab construction, drone services and advanced software applications. Digital experts will also offer technology/media strategies for work, home and life.

"TECHTOPIA offers a technology experience to boost efficiency, workplace safety and profitability," said Joe Shorter, Ph.D., executive director, ELECTRI International, NECA's director of research and editor of NECA Technology.

2019 TECHTOPIA exhibitors include:

ATX-LED: Low Voltage and PoE in residential lighting and fans

DEWALT Power Tools: Jobsite Wi-Fi

Fluke Networks: Power over Ethernet (PoE) testing for Category 5e, 6 and 6a

Leviton: IoT for residential, commercial and industrial

Rhumbix: A mobile platform designed to optimize construction productivity and safety

Sanveo: BIM for owners, architects, engineers and contractors and Reality Capture

SmartSCM: Simplified electrical infrastructure brings it online on any device 24/7

Trimble Mixed Reality: The official Hard Hat solution for Microsoft HoloLens; mixed reality for project coordination through precise alignment of holographic data on the job site

VisualLive: Augmented reality applications for construction projects

As the electrical construction industry's largest annual event, NECA 2019 running Sept. 14-17 includes 300 exhibiting companies, expanded education, training and unmatched networking. The latest survey shows that 68% of attendees purchase new products, and 66% do not attend any other trade show.

NECA 2019 is open to all electrical professionals, including nonmembers. Free trade show admission:

go to Attendee Registration and use code 19EXH.

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Bethesda, Md., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. For more information, go to www.necanet.org.

