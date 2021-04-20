Necco Chocolate Wafer Rolls are Back

BRYAN, Ohio, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spangler Candy Company announced today the return of the iconic Necco Chocolate Wafer Roll, available online and in-store this spring. An established fan-favorite since 1847, Necco Wafers have stood the test of time as one of the oldest candy brands in existence. While the Original rolls offer eight different flavors and colors, when consumers unwrap the Chocolate Roll, they will delight in finding 40 all-chocolate wafers for their enjoyment.

"Once we brought back the original assorted roll of Necco Wafers this past summer, the demand for the Chocolate Roll was almost instantaneous," said Diana Eschhofen, Spangler Candy's Director, Corporate Communications. "We know this has been a long-awaited return, and we're ready to give chocolate candy lovers something they've been missing."

Necco Wafers were acquired by family owned and operated Spangler Candy Company in 2018. The beloved treat has been a part of America's candy culture and heritage for more than 100 years. After a two-year hiatus, Spangler was able to return the original Necco Wafers rolls to store shelves with the recipe remaining essentially unchanged. The new chocolate wafer is where true connoisseurs may detect a slight difference in taste. Due to a minor improvement made in the cooking process, the chocolate wafers found in the Original Roll and now the Chocolate Roll are crafted to have a richer cocoa flavor. Whether noticeable or not, the rolls will still revive the sweet feelings of nostalgia that come with unwrapping and savoring each delectable wafer.

"We are confident that original and new fans alike will be delighted with the experience of the Necco Chocolate Wafer Roll," says Eschhofen.

Since their inception, Necco Wafers have been enjoyed by fans of all ages. They were even carried by soldiers during the Civil War and also sustained explorers on expeditions to the North and South Poles in the early 1900s. During World War II, the U.S. government requisitioned a major portion of Necco Wafers production for morale boosting. The candy was perfect for shipping to troops overseas since it doesn't melt and is easy to carry.

Today, the Chocolate Rolls are available for purchase in single rolls or 24 count trays online at SpanglerCandy.com and will be available at select retailers this spring.

