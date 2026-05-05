Necesita Tequila Named Premium Tequila Partner for Columbia Distributing

Strategic partnership expands availability across the Pacific Northwest and accelerates brand growth

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Necesita Tequila, Portland's woman-owned premium tequila brand, today announced it has been selected as the premium tequila partner for Columbia Distributing, effective as of last Friday. This partnership marks a major milestone for Necesita Tequila as it scales distribution across the Pacific Northwest and strengthens its presence in key on- and off-premise accounts.

Necesita Tequila founder, Brittany Daggett Necesita Tequila Cristalino

Through this agreement, Columbia Distributing will represent Necesita Tequila across its extensive network of retail, restaurant, and hospitality partners, significantly increasing availability and visibility for the brand.

"Partnering with Columbia Distributing is a defining moment for us," said Brittany Daggett, Founder of Necesita Tequila. "They are the gold standard in beverage distribution across the Pacific Northwest. This partnership allows us to meet growing demand while maintaining the premium positioning and brand experience that has fueled our momentum."

Necesita Tequila has quickly built a reputation for its high-quality expressions—Reposado, Cristalino, and Añejo—crafted from a blend of highland and lowland blue Weber agave in Jalisco, Mexico. The brand combines traditional production methods with a modern, culturally resonant identity that connects with today's premium spirits consumer.

With Columbia Distributing's scale and market expertise, Necesita Tequila will expand into new accounts while deepening relationships in existing markets, including Portland and surrounding regions. The partnership is expected to drive accelerated growth in both retail placements and on-premise activations.

At the heart of this partnership is the exceptional craftsmanship of Necesita Tequila, renowned for its dedication to quality and tradition. By joining forces with Columbia Distributing, which possesses unparalleled expertise in connecting with consumers throughout the Northwest, we are setting the stage for new opportunities and growth within the market.

Jamie Frietas, Business Development Director for Columbia Distributing, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the positive impact this collaboration will have on expanding reach and delivering premium beverages to more customers.

The partnership comes at a time of continued growth in the premium tequila category, with consumers increasingly seeking high-quality, authentic brands. Necesita Tequila is positioned to capitalize on this trend with a distinctive voice and a product that delivers both quality and experience.

About Necesita Tequila

Necesita Tequila is a Portland-based, woman-owned premium tequila brand offering Reposado, Cristalino, and Añejo expressions. Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, using carefully selected blue Weber agave, the brand blends traditional craftsmanship with a modern, playful identity. Necesita Tequila is built on the belief that tequila isn't just a drink—it's the solution.

Media Contact:

Brittany Daggett

Founder, Necesita Tequila

503-449-1812

[email protected]

www.necesitatequila.com

SOURCE Necesita Tequila