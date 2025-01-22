Nécessaire Announces the Appointment of Chitra Balireddi as New CEO

The category leader in prestige body care announces former Glossier and Chanel Executive, Chitra Balireddi, as CEO to lead the brand's next phase of growth alongside Founder, Randi Christiansen.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nécessaire, the pioneer of skincare for the body, today announced that Chitra Balireddi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company. With this transition, Randi Christiansen will continue her Board and Founder role with a focus on brand, product, and impact.

Chitra Balireddi was most recently the Chief Commercial Officer at Glossier where she led the company's omnichannel and international expansion. She has worked in Beauty, Fashion and Luxury with prior senior leadership roles at Chanel and Boston Consulting Group.

"At Necessaire we are committed to building a sustainable brand and business. I am beyond humbled that Chitra has joined us as CEO. Chitra is strategic, understands the beauty consumer, and is incredibly adept at scaling brands the right way. I am extremely excited about our journey ahead," said Randi.

"Randi has built a beautiful design-forward brand with high quality and high performance products for the body. This is such an exciting time for the category, as it is being embraced by the consumer in a whole new way, partly because of Randi's pathbreaking work," said Chitra. "It is my privilege to join Nécessaire at this juncture to drive the next phase of growth."

The launch of Nécessaire in November 2018 disrupted the body care category with a new modern treatment approach. Nécessaire has launched a range of category-defining treatments inclusive of its bestselling body wash, body lotion, body serum and body retinol. Nécessaire has also had significant success entering the fast growing scalp market. To date, Nécessaire has won an unprecedented 120 beauty awards as a testament to its commitment to product integrity.

Nécessaire is also recognized as a steward of responsible luxury. Nécessaire is a Certified B Corp, 1% For The Planet Member, Climate Neutral Certified, Plastic Neutral Certified, FSC Certified and partners with How2Recycle to deliver verified recycling claims in the US/CAN. As part of its 1% For The Planet allocation, Nécessaire has planted over 300,000 trees and supported the Nature Conservancy.

At Nécessaire, we set out to design the personal care we need - The Necessary™ - that supports our health and wellness. We use our business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. Nécessaire can be purchased on necessaire.com, and at bespoke retail partners in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Nécessaire is distributed at Sephora, Nordstrom, Mecca, SpaceNK, Liberty, Violet Grey, Credo, Detox Market and Goop.

