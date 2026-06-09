Nécessaire Appoints New Senior Leadership to Spearhead Next Phase of Brand Growth

"At Nécessaire, we are building a category-defining brand — one rooted in high-quality, efficacious products and genuine emotional connection with consumers," said Chitra Balireddi, CEO. "As the company grows, we are investing in senior talent from across luxury, media and technology to expand our reach, sharpen our creative identity and strongly position Nécessaire for the next stage of the brand's journey."

Georgie Coupe joined Nécessaire as SVP, Marketing in January 2026. A global brand leader with over a decade of experience, she previously served at Bumble, where she led global brand and culture marketing. Known for translating brand-first storytelling into measurable commercial impact, she spearheaded multi-market campaigns and launches across the U.S., APAC, and EMEA. At Nécessaire, Coupe will oversee brand and marketing, driving awareness, deepening consumer engagement, and amplifying the brand's cultural resonance.

Adam Okrasinski joined Nécessaire as Creative Director in April 2026. Based in New York City, he brings a multidisciplinary approach shaped by experience across advertising, fashion, and media. He began his career creating live activations for global brands including American Express and T-Mobile, before spending seven years at The New York Times, where he led branded content initiatives for luxury leaders such as Chanel, Cartier, and Estée Lauder. At Nécessaire, Okrasinski will lead the evolution of the brand's creative expression, ensuring a cohesive and elevated visual and narrative identity across all touchpoints.

Since its founding in 2018, Nécessaire has redefined the body care category through a skin-first approach to daily essentials, earning more than 140 beauty awards and achieving B Corp certification. With an expanded leadership team, the company is well positioned to accelerate growth, expand its presence, and continue shaping the future of modern personal care.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Nécessaire