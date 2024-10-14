Neck of the Woods Press is Proud to Announce the Publishing of The Nine Devines of Chippewa Falls, Available November 25th

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nine Devines of Chippewa Falls is the true story of football coaching legend Dan Devine and his eight brothers and sisters, the book is a journey of hope, perseverance, the unifying power of sport, & the unbreakable bonds of family. Co-authored by award winning novelist A. Darius Husain and Deacon Jerry "Lefty" Devine, making his debut at 89 years of age, Readers Favorite praises the book as "a warm, funny, touching, and with broad appeal" in its Five Star review.

Book Summary:

"It will only be temporary."This was the promise made to Erma Devine when her four-year old son, Dan, was sent away from his eight siblings in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to live with his aunt and uncle in Proctor, Minnesota. He never returned home.

Though Dan Devine would become a household name as the Hall of Fame Football coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish & Green Bay Packers, his upbringing remained carefully guarded even to those closest to him. The impact of Dan's childhood separation and the fate of his brothers and sisters left behind was destined to be lost to silence.

While Dan is on his deathbed, however, his grandson Darius experiences a vision. Darius is forced to confront the vision's meaning when Dan's brother, Jerry "Lefty" Devine, unexpectedly appears in his life. Together, they must decide how deep they will explore the Devines' often difficult past.

Book Excerpt

"It seemed destined that the story of the how the Devine family of Chippewa Falls overcame great hardships and destitution and went on to produce a nurse, a college professor, a factory superintendent, a small business owner, a beloved deacon, a decorated Vietnam War chaplain, and a Hall of Fame football coach would never be told. A narrative lost forever to the generations that would follow.

Then, something remarkable happened . . . the divine intervened in the Devine."

About the Authors:

A. Darius Husain is a patchwork of generational contradictions uniquely positioned to uncover humanity's common ground. Through his service as Executive Director of Face to Face Academy, a school renowned for reengaging the most at-risk for dropping out, Darius' students taught him that having the courage to tell our stories reveals the dignity inherent within us all. Darius brings this perspective in his works as educator, podcast host, and writer including the Readers' Favorite award-winning book, Road Map to Power.

If you are a Catholic in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood, chances are Deacon Jerry "Lefty" Devine has been at the center of at least one of the biggest events of your life thanks to his 45 years of service with the Archdiocese of Saint Paul & Minneapolis. Now retired, and about to enter his 10th decade of life, you will most likely find Lefty at one of his nine grandchildren's games, performances, or events.

