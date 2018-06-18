Neck Retrax Combines Neck-strengthening and Neck-stretching to Effectively Correct Bad Posture and Relieve Neck Pain in Just Minutes a Day

TORONTO, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neck Retrax just launched on Kickstarter with its effective product to relieve neck pain and correct Forward Head Posture in just minutes a day.

Those who suffer from neck pain may have already seen the very successful and viral "Neck Hammock" all over Facebook that has raised over $1.6 million on Kickstarter.

Well Neck Retrax takes that to the next level by adding the ability to not only use cervical traction in lay down "Neck Hammock" (or as Neck Retrax calls it on their site "Neck Cradle") mode but also the ability to strengthen the neck and back muscles with its resistance bands through the very popular "chin tuck" exercise which effectively and naturally pulls the head back over the shoulders giving you better posture. It also has an added hot/cold gel pack for extra relief in the lay down option that the "Neck Hammock" does not.

Neck Retrax fits in any purse or bag and can be used on any door, pole, or post with its multiple levels of resistance for all levels of users.

Anyone who hunches over cell phones or laptops for hours a day could really use this product.

They have already manufactured their first small round and are ready to ship to customers immediately.

Go here to watch their Kickstarter video and orders yours first at the "Early Bird Special" price of only $46: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/242709328/neck-pain-relief-and-better-posture-in-just-minute?ref=7u8c6m

