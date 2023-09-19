NecstGen and ProteoNic report development of improved viral vectors through the application of premium 2G UNic™ technology

LEIDEN, the Netherlands, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Necstgen, a non-profit CDMO and ProteoNic, a leading provider of premium vector technology and services for efficient production of biologics, announce the successful development of improved lentiviral (LV) vectors, driving higher titers of functional viral particles based on the application of ProteoNic's 2G UNic™ premium vector technology.

Both companies, located on the Leiden Bio Science Park, recognise the need to increase viral titres and optimise production processes. Manufacturing yields and cost-efficiency play a critical role in the feasibility of vector-based therapies. Through their combined efforts ProteoNic and NecstGen have achieved up to 5-fold higher functional LV titers, with significant potential impact on overall

process efficiency.

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic, commented "We are excited to see our collaboration with Necstgen achieving this important milestone. We will continue our efforts aimed at improving AAV and LV vectors, catering to both transient production systems and stable viral producer cell lines".

Paul Bilars CEO, NecstGen, said "These significant results show the strength and importance of our local ecosystem, and highlight how collectively we can address the challenges of Cell and Gene Therapy development and their translation to solutions for patients and society".

Through their combined efforts ProteoNic and NecstGen aim to improve and advance AAV and LV viral vector manufacturing technology and increase production capacity as well as payload expression in target tissues, to the ultimate benefit of patients in need of Cell and Gene Therapies.

The companies aim to make the improved technology broadly accessible. ProteoNic will offer licensing and co-development opportunities, while NecstGen plans to apply the technology in its CDMO business.

About ProteoNic BV

ProteoNic is a privately held company with offices in Leiden, the Netherlands and in the Boston area, USA. The company offers technology and services for the generation of cell lines with greatly improved biologics production characteristics, including production levels and stability. The company commercializes its proprietary 2G UNic™ technology through licensing and partnership arrangements.

For more information, see www.proteonic.nl.

About NecstGen

NecstGen is a new centre of excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy, located in a purpose-built GMP facility on the largest bio-cluster in the Netherlands, Leiden Bio Science Park. Here, NecstGen provides critical contract development, manufacturing and rental services to academic and small/large industrial therapy developers to deliver a new generation of therapies to patients.

For more information, see www.nectsgen.com.

For more information please contact:

ProteoNic BV

Jonathan Frampton, PhD

Director Business Development

T: +44 796 114 41 15

E: [email protected]

Necstgen

Tristan Pritchard-Meaker, PhD

Head of Business Development

E: tristan@necstgen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804728/3454252/ProteoNic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ProteoNic