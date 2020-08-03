Nectar Announces Blue Light Blocking Glasses Included In The FabFitFun Fall Box

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Sunglasses is proud to announce that its Blue Light Blocking Glasses in Brown Tortoise will be included in this season's FabFitFun Fall box, available now. Every FabFitFun Box includes a curation of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, home, tech, DIY, and more. The Blue Light Blocking Glasses are designed to keep your eyes comfortable while working on your computer or scrolling on your phone. Exposure to high energy blue light rays can cause eye fatigue, blurry vision, and lack of sleep. The versatile round eye frame was made to transition from the office to the couch and everywhere in between.

"Nectar is excited to introduce our best selling Blue Light Blockers to the FabFitFun Community. We chose to partner with FabFitFun to help protect more eyes, as we are all spending more time in front of our computers, phones, and tablets. Whether you're working from home or spending more time in front of screens, our blue light blocking glasses filter 45% of harmful blue light rays. FabFitFun's Fall 2020 box has been one of our most anticipated partnerships, and we can't wait for the boxes to be delivered," said Sean Holmes, Founder, and President at Nectar.

"This season's theme is 'Gather the Good' and it's a reminder to ourselves and to our members that amidst the chaos, we can find our calm," said Katie Rosen Kitchens, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief. "This box was curated, as always, with our members in mind and our mission at its core - delivering happiness and well-being to everyone, everywhere. It's been a crazy year, to stay the least, and our Fall box is a reminder to take a moment for yourself, discover new things, find what brings the good to you in your life and relish in it for a moment."

Each season, FabFitFun partners with a new charity and this Fall, the featured charity is No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end child hunger in America today by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive. So far, No Kid Hungry has sent more than $19 million in emergency grants to 876 schools and community groups. They are helping serve more than 13 million meals a day to children in need. FabFitFun members will be able to donate to No Kid Hungry in $1 and $10 increments during the Add Ons portion of sales.

The FabFitFun merchandising team has scoured the globe to find the most innovative products including international brands from Italy and Korea, as well as products made in the USA. Additionally, 18 products come from female founded brands and 13 are cruelty free.

The FabFitFun Fall Box selections include:

Choice 1:

Botkier New York Bond Tote

Botkier New York Trigger Backpack

FOXYBAE™ 25mm Black Curling Wand with Rose Gold Colored Barrel

Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner + HUGE™ Extreme Lash Mascara

Uncommon James Set of 2 Copper Canisters

SACHAJUAN Styling Cream & Finish Cream

Mia Mélange Foldable Cotton Basket

Choice 2:

Beyond Yoga Hidden Pocket Infinity Scarf

Glossmetics Hair Removal Device

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Pore Perfecting & Refining Serum

SOIA & KYO Woven Scarfigan with Fringe

Volition Beauty Celery Green Cream

Erno Laszlo Pore Cleansing Clay Mask

Choice 3:

JENNY BIRD Austin Cuff

JENNY BIRD Leana Pendant

Vitamasques Multivitamin Mask Set

Nectar Sunglasses Blue Light Blocking Glasses in Brown Tortoise

Beauty Bakerie Proof is in the Puddin' Palette

Choice 4:

Masontops® Glass Water Bottle with Neoprene in Turquoise

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel

SKIN&CO Roma Truffle Therapy Whipped Cleansing Cream

Feel Beauty Renewed Pumpkin Walnut Facial Cleanser

frank body Original Coffee Scrub

Choice 5:

HIP Cutlery Set

NCLA™ So Rich Cuticle Oil in Horchata

Likwid RxTM Stress Reliever 100% Natural Ayurvedic Hair Oil

8 Other Reasons Runway Clip Trio

Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes in Juice Cleanse

Choice 6:

Voesh® New York Pedicure in a Box Duo - Pumpkin Spice

The Laundress New York Crease Release

Spongellé Boxed Flower in Sweet Cedarwood

Choice 7:

NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Repair Treatment Masque

Stone Candles Room Spray in Pumpkin Spice

Stone Candles Room Spray in Santal

Hythe Tranquility Sleep Mist

Choice 8:

Beauty Papier Golden Superfood Shower Gel

ZiGi & MARAiS Pouch with Stripe

The Beauty Crop® Glow Milk in Blind Date

About Nectar Sunglasses:

Nectar Sunglasses is an eyewear company based in Charleston, South Carolina. Founded in 2012, Nectar offers sunglasses, blue light blockers, and prescription eyewear direct to consumers, retailers, and custom corporate gifting options. Fueled by our love for the outdoors and good vibes for your eyes, Nectar was founded with sunglasses that hit the sweet spot. Nectar Sunglasses has partnered with The Bee Cause, a non-profit organization dedicated to repopulating bee colonies around the world. With each pair sold, Nectar helps The Bee Cause add 15 bees to the world. Save the bees. Stay Sweet. For more information visit https://www.nectarsunglasses.com or follow us @nectarsunglasses .

About FabFitFun:

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.

